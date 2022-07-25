Draupadi Murmu chosen as the new President of India news

Members of the Indian parliament have elected NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu as the country’s new president for the first time.

Indian politician and former minister Yashwant Sinha will replace Ram Nath Kovind as President after General Secretary of the Upper House Pramod Chandra Modi on Thursday polled more than 50 percent of the total votes counted.

Around 4,800 parliamentary representatives were summoned to elect the new state president, number 15, after counting the votes cast by members of the Lok Sabha (lower house), Rajya Sabha (upper house) and regional assemblies last Monday.

I am delighted with the support of all my political colleagues, Ministers, MPs and MLAs across India for electing me as the 15th President of Mother India, the world’s largest democracy. (1/3) — Draupadi Murmu • दबौबदी Murmu (@draupadimurmupr)

Murmu, 64, had the support of the Indian People’s Party (BJP-BJP), which has a majority in Parliament. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to my brothers and sisters across India for supporting me,” he said after learning the results.

President Ram Nath Kovind, for his part, asserted that his successor “will be an outstanding president who will lead from the front and strengthen India’s development process”.

Who is Draupadi Murmu?

Draupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman to become the President of India and the second woman to lead the nation after Pratibha Devisingh Patil won the 2007 election.

The new president served as the governor of Jharkhand state in 2015 and 2021 and belongs to the Shandal ethnic community in the eastern state of Odisha.