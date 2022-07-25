July 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Draupadi Murmu chosen as the new President of India news

Byron Rodgers July 25, 2022 2 min read

Members of the Indian parliament have elected NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu as the country’s new president for the first time.

read more:

Members of Parliament of India elect a new President

Indian politician and former minister Yashwant Sinha will replace Ram Nath Kovind as President after General Secretary of the Upper House Pramod Chandra Modi on Thursday polled more than 50 percent of the total votes counted.

Around 4,800 parliamentary representatives were summoned to elect the new state president, number 15, after counting the votes cast by members of the Lok Sabha (lower house), Rajya Sabha (upper house) and regional assemblies last Monday.



Murmu, 64, had the support of the Indian People’s Party (BJP-BJP), which has a majority in Parliament. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to my brothers and sisters across India for supporting me,” he said after learning the results.

President Ram Nath Kovind, for his part, asserted that his successor “will be an outstanding president who will lead from the front and strengthen India’s development process”.

Who is Draupadi Murmu?

Draupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman to become the President of India and the second woman to lead the nation after Pratibha Devisingh Patil won the 2007 election.

The new president served as the governor of Jharkhand state in 2015 and 2021 and belongs to the Shandal ethnic community in the eastern state of Odisha.

See also  Another Way to Get Married: India's "Metawares" Weddings | World | D.W.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Fagor Automation is expanding its presence in India with a technology center in Bangalore

July 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India | India, the world’s new most populous country (how it displaced China for the first time) | New Delhi | One Child Policy | the world

July 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India celebrates second medal in World Cup history

July 24, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

Draupadi Murmu chosen as the new President of India news

July 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Live news updates: German recession looms as business confidence hits two-year low

July 25, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

After a gruesome shark attack, the “Jackass” star romantically returns to diving with sharks

July 25, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

NASA discovers that some asteroids were advanced at an early age by the sun – ‘We were surprised’

July 25, 2022 Iris Pearce