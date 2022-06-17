Drake Surprise releases new album, Honestly, Nevermind

Fans have been expecting something new from Drake since at least March, when he was Spread Picture of himself in a recording studio. On the contrary, he was the “adopted lovable boy” cocky Around for nearly a year. Drake’s announcement of “Honestly, Nevermind” came just hours after Beyoncé – the undisputed champ of surprise album releases – released her own statement, uncharacteristically providing a six-week ultimatum for her next release,”Renaissancewhich will be her first solo album since ‘Lemonade’ in 2016.

“Honestly, Nevermind” comes with the rapper taking more control of his career. Last month, Universal Music Group announced that it had signed a wide-ranging deal with Drake covering recordings, music publishing, and other businesses such as visual merchandise and projects. Terms have not been disclosed, but their value has been disclosed estimated Hundreds of millions of dollars.

Drake dominates the broadcast market. Although Spotify listed him as the 8th most popular artist around the world – Puerto Rican star bad bunny He is the top – catalog of his works with songs such as One Dance, God’s Plan and “Hotline Bling,” It represents some of the most popular music in the format. according to Analytics By Billboard, last year’s Drake catalog outperformed all music released before 1980.