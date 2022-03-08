Drake puts SoCal’s Yolo for sale

drake Looking forward to unpacking the “Yolo Estate” – TMZ has learned that it has just listed a Hidden Hills mansion, and the place looks like a luxury resort.

Champagne Papi already owns 3 houses next to each other in the exclusive neighborhood, all for sale…if the buyer wants more than the 12,500 sq ft main house, he’s asking $14.8 million for it.

The main residence is an English Tudor, and it comes with all the bells and whistles…like 6 fireplaces, a wine cellar, a tasting room and a theater for 25 people.

The basic bedroom suite is suitable for a king…is approximately 2,000 square feet and features a partner spa with marble bathtubs.

The property is decorated with a huge swimming pool, swim-up bar, 80-foot rock waterslide, spa grotto and waterfalls. Yes, waterfalls.

Oh, and there are also courts to play tennis, basketball, sand volleyball… as well as a horse stable and an equestrian arena. Afraid of riding real animals? Drizzy is covered because the place comes with a mechanical bull.

For anyone interested in the YOLO life, Drake also sells the two properties next door, making it a 6.7-acre complex at the end of a cul-de-sac. You can get all three properties for a total deal of $22.2 million.

Renee Williams And the Branden Williams Beverly Hills Estates owns listings.