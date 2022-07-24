Drake promises Rolex watches to Molly McCann and Buddy Pemblet after they win $2 million

Drake is the newest member of Buddy pimple And the Molly McCann Fan club.

before saturday UFC London Event, the promo shared a screenshot of the music megastar’s bet that required Pemblett and McCann to win their matches against Jordan Levitt And the Hannah Goldy.

Drake put in over $2 million in a deal that ended up winning him just over $3.7 million after both Pemblett and McCann scored two goals on the main card for the evening.

Soon after Pemblett’s victory, McCann took to Instagram to send a message to Drake, asking if he could buy her a Rolex, and Drake reciprocated.

champagnepapi, Instagram

Drake wrote “Rollies for Meatball and the Baddy”. He tagged crypto betting platform Stake, which retweeted the story with the caption, “Securing W & the rollie.”

While it’s unlikely anything has been set in stone just yet, McCann was happy to talk about the interaction and potential Rolex acquisition at the ESPN+ show after the fight.

Proud Liverpool residents also celebrated the deal in the evening Press conference after the fight.

“Molly sent me a video right afterwards and I ordered watches and he said he would give us a Rolex,” Pemblett said. “So we’re swimming in it.”

Even if luxury watches never came, Pemblett and McCann were undoubtedly the biggest winners at UFC London. Pimblett improved to 3-0 in the UFC with Winning the second roundwhile it was It takes less than a round to get rid of it Hannah and Goldie will win her third fight in a row. They both received a performance of the night reward of $50,000.