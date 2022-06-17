Drake is honestly releasing a new album, Nevermind Tonight

drake He announced his follow-up last year Certified Boy Lover. it’s called Honestly, Nevermind It arrives tonight at midnight east. The rapper announced the news in Instagram post Today (June 16). Find it below.

Drake released his sixth studio album, Certified Boy Loverin September of 2021. The LP reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, overtaking Kanye West Donda With what was at the time his biggest debut week in 2021. After the record was released, Drake shared music videos for “Method 2 sexy” And the “knife talk. “

In November 2021, Registration Academy nominated Drake for Best Rap Album (for Certified Boy Lover) and Best Rap Performance (by “Way 2 Sexy”) at Grammy Awards 2022. Not long after, Drake Withdraw Same from the awards controversy. Drake, who won four Grammys, was too critical academy in the past.

Certified Boy Lover Featured in full follow-up for 2018 Scorpio. Between these two LPs, Drake fell Dark Lane Show The straps, which landed in 2020, as well as his 2019 collection care package.

