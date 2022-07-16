July 16, 2022

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule approaches the International Space Station during an orbital sunrise above the Pacific Ocean on July 16, 2022.

Dragon docks with the International Space Station on SpaceX’s 25th cargo mission

A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule rendezvoused with the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday (July 16), delivering more than 5,800 pounds (2,630 kg) of supplies to the orbiting laboratory.

robotic dragon Launched in two phases Falcon 9 A rocket Thursday evening (July 14) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Falcon 9 Dragon has been delivered to low Earth orbit, and the rocket’s first stage has returned to successfully land on SpaceX’s unmanned ship A Shortfall of Gravitas.

