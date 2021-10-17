Dozens of people have been killed in floods and landslides in India

Landslides and floods have killed at least 25 people in southwestern India on Sunday, officials say. Rescue teams search for survivors in the mud, while the military airlifts relief supplies.

In the coastal state of Kerala, several residents were cut off by heavy rains on Friday night, flooding rivers and roads. So far 11 bodies have been found in Idukki district and 14 in Kottayam district.

The rescued are looking for survivors AFP

According to Kerala Chief Minister Binarayi Vijayan, thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 humanitarian camps have been set up. The Army, Navy and Air Force are involved in relief efforts. Authorities have not yet been able to pinpoint the exact number of missing.

“This is my livelihood. They took everything from me,” a depressed man told the Manorama TV news channel in Kootikkal, a Kerala town affected by the landslide. “The mountain near us collapsed. There was a lot of damage and casualties. The house was missing. The children were missing,” said a resident of Kootikal. Pictures on social media show buses and cars being flooded.

More rain is expected in the north

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and promised that the authorities would help those affected by the floods. The Indian Meteorological Department is expected to leave on Monday with showers. In northern India, some states, including Uttarakhand and the Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, are expected to receive “heavy to very heavy” rains over the next two to three days. In 2018, nearly 500 people died in Kerala, which has already been devastated by the worst floods in almost a century.