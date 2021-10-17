October 18, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Dozens of people have been killed in floods and landslides in India

Byron Rodgers October 18, 2021 2 min read

Landslides and floods have killed at least 25 people in southwestern India on Sunday, officials say. Rescue teams search for survivors in the mud, while the military airlifts relief supplies.

In the coastal state of Kerala, several residents were cut off by heavy rains on Friday night, flooding rivers and roads. So far 11 bodies have been found in Idukki district and 14 in Kottayam district.

The rescued are looking for survivors

AFP

According to Kerala Chief Minister Binarayi Vijayan, thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 humanitarian camps have been set up. The Army, Navy and Air Force are involved in relief efforts. Authorities have not yet been able to pinpoint the exact number of missing.

“This is my livelihood. They took everything from me,” a depressed man told the Manorama TV news channel in Kootikkal, a Kerala town affected by the landslide. “The mountain near us collapsed. There was a lot of damage and casualties. The house was missing. The children were missing,” said a resident of Kootikal. Pictures on social media show buses and cars being flooded.

More rain is expected in the north

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and promised that the authorities would help those affected by the floods. The Indian Meteorological Department is expected to leave on Monday with showers. In northern India, some states, including Uttarakhand and the Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, are expected to receive “heavy to very heavy” rains over the next two to three days. In 2018, nearly 500 people died in Kerala, which has already been devastated by the worst floods in almost a century.

See also  Govt-19 vaccines reach migrant workers in India Future planet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

India is not Bollywood: The Story of Caste and Violence in the White Tiger, Netflix hit movie

October 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

The United States and the European Union are preparing emergency aid exports to India against the epidemic

October 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

India looked from the west

October 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

Dozens of people have been killed in floods and landslides in India

October 18, 2021 Byron Rodgers
5 min read

India is not Bollywood: The Story of Caste and Violence in the White Tiger, Netflix hit movie

October 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

The United States and the European Union are preparing emergency aid exports to India against the epidemic

October 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

India looked from the west

October 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers