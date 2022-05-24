Dow sells loss as Snap drops 39% amid earnings warning

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday morning, while technology stocks, such as Explode, Explode (Explode, Explode) decreased 39% after Alert that its profits and revenues in the second quarter It will be lower than his previous minimum forecast. while, Video Zoom (ZM) Inventory is up about 5% after reporting First quarter results are better than expected late on Monday.







Together with the zoom, Advance Auto slash (AAP), hiko (it’s me) And Reported late Monday, while Abercrombie and Fitch (ANF), AutoZone (AZO), best buy (BBY) And Ralph Lauren (RL) is among the companies that reported Tuesday morning.

AAP shares are down about 4% while Heico is down about 2%. AutoZone shares are up 2% as Abercrombie’s stock is down 30%. Best Buy stock rose 2.8%. Ralph Lauren fell more than 1% in early trading.

electric car giant Tesla (TSLA) is down 4% on Tuesday morning. in another place, Technology Pioneers at Dow Jones apple (AAPL) And Microsoft (MSFT) lost 1.15% and 1.1% respectively in Stock market today.

As the stock market rally continues to struggle, Dow Jones leaders chevron (CVX) And merck (Mrk) – along with Levent (LTHM), ExxonMobil (XOM), Eli Lilly (LLY), And world wrestling entertainment (WWE) – Among the top stocks to watch in IBD for Tuesday.

Microsoft is IBD Leaderboard stock. Merck works IBD SwingTrader. Livent and World Wrestling Entertainment appeared In this week Stocks near the buying area pole.

Dow Jones today: Treasury yields and oil prices

After Tuesday’s opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.75%, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 lost 1.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.7% in morning trade.

within Exchange Traded FundsNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ) decreased 1.9%. SPDR S&P 500 ETF (spy) decreased by 1.1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.81% on Tuesday morning after closing at 2.85% on Monday. On Friday, the 10-year Treasury yield closed at its lowest level since April 26. Meanwhile, US oil prices rose less than 1%, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading above $110 a barrel.

Troubled stock market rally

Major stock indexes posted solid gains on Monday. Monday’s move was a step in the right direction after last week’s heavy selling, but it wasn’t enough to put the market back in a confirmed uptrend.

Monday the big picture The column commented, “Remarkably, volume was significantly lower than it was on Friday, down 17% in the Nasdaq. In the previous session, trading may have gotten a boost from stock options and indices that expired on the same day. And even At the time, slower activity suggested that institutional investors were reluctant to allocate a lot of capital to the market recovery.”

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at stock trading system And CAN SLIM Basics. Distinguish chart patterns It is one of the key investment guidelines. IBD offers a wide range of Stock Growth ListsLike leaderboard And SwingTrader.

Investors can also create watch lists, find companies near a profile buy pointor develop custom screens in IBD Market Smith.

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Chevron, Merck

Dow Jones leader and energy giant Chevron continues to build flat base which has 174.86 buy pointaccording to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis. Shares rebounded from the 50-day streak on Monday, up 2.3%. CVX shares were trading slightly lower on Tuesday.

CVX stock Boasts 99 perfect IBD compound classification, for every IBD stock check. Investors can use the IBD composite rating to easily gauge the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

Merck, Dow Jones and IBD SwingTrader The stock, is trading towards the top of a buying range above A cup with handle 89.58 buy pointShares rose 0.3% on Monday. The 5% buy space It rises to 94.06. MRK shares were slightly higher on Tuesday morning.

stock Relative force line It hit more new highs on Friday, which is a strong indication of the stock market’s outperformance.

Four growth stocks to watch at Cursstock market rally

Stocks to watch: Livent, Exxon, Eli Lilly, WWE

Lithium producer and supplier Tesla Livent approaching early buy point at 29.68, up 3.7% on Monday, according to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis. Meanwhile, Livent’s stock continues to rise to the right side of a cup base which has a conventional entry in 33.14. anticipate possible handle To provide more optimal entry to risk. LTHM shares fell nearly 1% on Tuesday morning, after raising earnings expectations from the lithium giant Albemarle (ALB).

energy giant ExxonMobil At the top of the buying range is higher than a cup with handle 89.90 buy point, up 2.2% on Monday. The stocks are at the top of the 5% buying zone which rises to 94.40. XOM shares fell on Tuesday.

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly’s stock rose 1.25% on Monday. shares IBD Leaderboard The stock finds support around the 50-day moving average line and is approaching the 314.10 buy point of the flat base. The early buy catalyst is also triggered at 309.54. Shares of Eli Lilly were flat on Tuesday.

World Wrestling Entertainment is one of the biggest stocks to watch after on Monday closing close to 63.81 buying points for a flat base. WWE shares rose 1.3% on Monday. Extend the winning streak to five sessions. The stock was down 1% on Tuesday morning.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the leading stocks in the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock rose 1.7% Monday, recovering a small part of Friday’s 6.4% decline, cutting a three-day losing streak. Shares were down 4% on Tuesday morning, threatening to roll back Monday’s gains. The stock fell sharply from its 50 and 200 day moving averages.

Tesla stock traded as high as 1,243.49 on November 4th and is more than 45% off that high on all time.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

within Dow Jones stockShares of Apple Inc jumped 4% on Monday. The stock is still well below the long-term 200-day line. AAPL stock is down 1.15% on Tuesday.

Software leader Microsoft gained 3.2% on Monday, but it’s still sharply below its 50 and 200-day lines. The stock has closed more than 25% from its 52-week high. MSFT shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday.

