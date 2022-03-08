Dow Jones futures reversal: What to do after diving into the stock market today

Dow Jones futures slipped in overnight trading after the stock market plunged Monday. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with the West’s response, remains the main focal point of today’s stock market.







US oil prices briefly rose above $130 a barrel on Monday before falling sharply, as the United States and its allies consider a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports after the country’s attack on Ukraine.

Investors need patience and discipline for the time being, keeping money mostly on the sidelines to see if an attempt to get the market up could signal a new uptrend. Healthcare giant UnitedHealth, Costco, Cassex and Union Pacific are among the companies that are holding up well in the current volatility in the stock market. Meanwhile, Apple’s stock is down more than the 50-day moving average.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold 2.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 3.6%. The Nasdaq closed in bear market territory, now down more than 20% from its recent high.

Overview of the US stock market today index Code price win/loss % change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 32813.56 -801.24 -2.38 Standard & Poor’s 500 (0S & P5) 4200.89 -127.98 -2.96 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 12830.96 -482.48 -3.62 Contact 2000 (IWM) 193.82 -4.84 -2.44 defect 50 (fifty) 36.59 -1.53 -4.01 Last update: 4:54 PM ET 3/7/2022

between the Dow Jones LeadersAnd the an Apple (AAPL) decreased by 2.4% and Microsoft (MSFT) decreased by 3.8% in Stock market today. United Health (United nations), a Dow Jones stock to watch, ended Monday without a new buying point.

electric car leader Tesla (TSLAIt slipped more than 4% on Monday.

Amidst the news-driven market volatility, National anthem (ANTME), costco (cost), CSX (CSX) And the Union Pacific (UNP) is among the top stocks to watch on Monday. Keep in mind that current stock market conditions should keep investors on the sidelines and on the sidelines.

Microsoft and Tesla IBD Leaderboard Stores. Costco and CSX appeared this week Stocks near the buying area vertical.

Dow Jones today: Russian invasion, oil prices

After the market closed on Monday, Dow Jones futures were up 0.1% against fair value and S&P 500 futures were up 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 futures are up 0.1% against fair value. Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

in between circulating money exchangeNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ(Down 3.7%, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index)spy) lost 2.9% on Monday.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.75% on Monday, after closing at 1.72% on Friday.

US oil prices rose 3% on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate crude settled near $119 a barrel, the highest closing level since September 2008, according to Dow Jones market data. On Sunday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States and its allies are considering a ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports after the country’s attack on Ukraine.

Russia continued bombing Ukrainian cities, with low-level negotiators on both sides meeting for a third round of talks on Monday. Negotiators agreed to some plans to help people caught up in the fighting, but there has been little progress regarding the ceasefire. The top Russian diplomat is scheduled to meet his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey on Thursday.

Trying to go up the stock market: what to do now

The stock market posted more disappointing business on Monday, with major stock indexes ending with heavy losses. Despite Monday’s losses, all three major stock indexes remained above their February 24th lows on the day, which means Tuesday will be the ninth day of an ongoing rally attempt.

a Follow-up day Signaling the start of a new uptrend – still possible at any time now. However, even in the event of a follow-up day, there is not a lot of merchandise to buy, save for some strength in the areas of precious metals, energy and agrochemicals in the market.

During market corrections, investors should be cash. But do not adjust. Instead, keep a watch list of high-performing stocks that are trying to hold out during a weak market. use the Relative force line To help you identify some of the emerging market leaders. You can also find stocks recently added to IBD watchlists like IBD 50 are here.

Make sure to check out IBD University On how to spot and invest market bottoms after a day follow up.

friday big picture He commented, “Cash is still king. As an asset class, it’s still outperforming the S&P 500 (down 9.2% since Jan. 1) and the Nasdaq (down about 15%) this year.” Amid the current volatility, it’s an important time to read and follow IBD The Big Picture vertical.

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at stock trading system And the CAN SLIM Basics. Distinguish chart patterns It is one of the key investment guidelines. IBD offers a wide range of Stock Growth ListsSuch as leaderboard And the SwingTrader.

Investors can also create watch lists, find companies near a profile buy pointor develop custom screens in IBD Market Smith.

Four Dow Jones stocks worth watching right now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: UnitedHealth

Managed care giant UnitedHealth is just below 501.03 buying points on a double bottom base. On Monday, stocks finished off their last entry about 3%. UN stock fell more than 2% on Monday.

bullish, stock Relative force line Reached new highs, indicating significant outperformance in the stock market.

Four growth stocks to watch at Cursstock market correction

Stocks to watch: Anthem, Costco, CSX, Union Pacific

The anthem goes back to without a flat base 470.12 entry points after Monday’s 4.7% drop. The anthem was for IBD Today’s stock Wednesday.

Retail giant Costco cut its gains to 0.6% Monday, but it still easily outperformed major stock indexes. COST stocks keep track of the right side of a file cup base which has 571.59 buy point. COST STOCK It shows a hardness of 93 out of 99 IBD compound classification, for every IBD stock check. Investors can use the IBD composite rating to easily gauge the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

CSX is trying to get past the 38.11 buy point in cup base. The stock broke its entry on Monday, but reversed down 1.1% to close under the influence of buying. The 5% buy space It rises to 40.02.

IBD Leaderboard Union Pacific stock is still in buying territory at 5% despite Monday’s 1.2% drop. UNP shares smashed 256.21 flat base entry last week. Buying zone 5% is topping at 269.02.

According to the leaderboard analysis, Friday’s advance justified increasing the position size by a quarter to half. The RS line has already made new highs, which is a sign of a pioneer in the market.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the leading stocks in the current stock market correction on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock It slipped more than 4%% on Monday, extending its losing streak into three sessions. Stocks fell more than the long-term 200-day moving average. The decisive break of the 200 line on Monday indicates the possibility of further weakness.

The stock traded as high as 1243.49 on November 4, but on Monday finished about 35% off its all-time high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

in between Dow Jones stockApple is building a file double bottom base with 176.75 buy pointaccording to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis. Stocks are about 10% moving away from the new buying point after Monday’s 2.4% loss. AAPL stock found support at the long-term 200-day line on February 24, but remained below the 50-day moving average.

stock Relative force line Still near recent highs in the face of stock market weakness, which indicates institutions are reluctant to sell their Apple shares.

Shares of leading software company Microsoft fell 3.8% on Monday, to close below the 200-day streak. Stock continues to build a new base.

