Dow futures rise: market rally faces inflation report. Nvidia dives into this warning

Dow Jones futures rose after the stock market movement on Monday. The main inflation report – the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index – is due on Wednesday. Nvidia stock fell more than 6% after the chip giant issued a revenue warning in the current quarter.







American International (AIG), Novavax (NVAX), Shock Wave Medical (SWAV) And the Take-Two Interactive. interactive (TTWO) of the most important drivers of profits after Monday’s close.

AIG shares are up nearly 1%. Vaccine maker Novavax crashed 33% after cutting its 2022 revenue guidance due to lack of demand for a Covid-19 vaccine. Shockwave jumped nearly 8% in the extended trade. Video game maker Take-Two is down nearly 7%.

while, PERIGO (PRGO), Planet Fitness (PLNT) And the Ralph Lauren (RL) before opening on Tuesday.

Stock Market Today: Dive into Nvidia Stock

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.1%, extending its moderate losses on Friday.

within money exchange circulatingNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ(Down 0.3%, SPDR S&P 500)spy) decreased 0.1%.

Graphics Slide Maker nvidia (NVDA) triggered a sell-off in chip stocks Monday after Warning that its revenue forecast The second quarter of the fiscal year is lower than previous estimates. The company reported initial sales of $6.7 billion for the quarter ended July 31. It previously forecast sales of $8.1 billion for the period. Official results will be announced on August 24. Vaneck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is down 1.7% on Monday. fellow chip stock Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell more than 2%.

in another place, Tesla (TSLA) cut gains to 0.8% on Monday. within Dow Jones LeadersAnd the apple (AAPL) And the Microsoft (MSFT) lost 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively in Stock market today.

In the enhanced stock market environment, Dow Jones shares coca cola (KO) And the United Health (United nations) – Beside monolithic power systems (MPWR), Initial deal executor (OLLI) And the Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – among the top stocks to buy and watch.

UnitedHealth and Vertex IBD Leaderboard Stores. Ole and Vertex appeared In stock this week near the buy zone bar. Vertex is also a file IBD SwingTrader Idea.

Dow futures today: Treasury yields, oil prices, inflation report

Ahead of Tuesday’s open, Dow Jones futures are up 0.15% against fair value, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures are up about 0.1% each. Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and anywhere else that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell on Monday to close at 2.76% and give up part of Friday’s rally. The 10-year yield is trying to recover after hitting its lowest level since early April. Meanwhile, US oil prices rebounded more than 1.5%, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading above $90 a barrel.

The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index will be released early Wednesday. Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.2% in July, down from the 1.3% jump in June, according to Econoday estimates. However, inflation is expected to rise 8.7% in July from a year ago, reversing its 9.1% year-over-year rise in June.

What to do in the current stock market

In recent weeks, the International Investment Bank raised its market outlook from “upside pressure” to “confirmed upside” due to improved stock market conditions.

With signs of strength in the market, investors have the green light to increase exposure, but keep trades small to start. If a new purchase starts to make progress, systematically increase exposure. There is still a lot of uncertainty for the stock market to navigate, so having a decent amount of cash on hand still makes sense.

Friday big picture column “It was another resilient stock market performance on Friday, which left the bulls satisfied with the assured upside,” he commented.

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at stock trading system And the CAN SLIM Basics. He distinguishes chart patterns It is one key to investment guidance. IBD offers a wide range of Stock Growth ListsSuch as leaderboard And the SwingTrader.

Investors can also create watch lists, find companies near a profile buy pointor develop custom screens in IBD Market Smith.

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Coca-Cola, UnitedHealth

Dow Jones soda giant Coca-Cola is building the right side of a flat base with 67.30 pts. Stocks are testing the 50-day line amid a three-day losing streak, falling 0.65% on Monday.

health insurance giant IBD Leaderboard UnitedHealth stock is in a buying range above its dual-handle base buy point at 518.80 after Monday’s 0.3% gain, according to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis.

UN stock Shows a solid value of 94 out of 99 perfect IBD compound classification, for every IBD stock check. Investors can use the IBD composite rating to easily gauge the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

4 growth stocks to watch at Cursstock market rally

Top stocks to watch: Monolithic, Ollie’s, Vertex

Thursday World Bank shares today Monolithic Power Systems continues to build the right side of the consolidation with 580.10 buying points. Meanwhile, shares are up about 3% above the early entry level of 514.80. Keep an eye out for a potential handle to offer another alternative purchase point. Shares rose 0.6% on Monday.

The deal executor recovers in the first of 10 week streak Important Support Level – The highest discount retailer has been placed in a new buying area. The arrows are also carved Handle after a large cup base, and put the last buy point at 72.37. The current price action is about 10% away from this entry.

IBD SwingTrader Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock rose 2.1% Monday, breaking out Purchasing scope macaroni cup with handle Entry at 279.23. Stalking area 5% up 293.19. The stock’s June 23 breakout is back on track after last week’s second-quarter earnings results.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the leading stocks in the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock pared its gains to 0.8% on Monday, reclaiming a small portion of Friday’s 6.6% slide. Last week, stocks reached their highest level since early May, but are now finding resistance around the 200-day line, a key level to watch. On Friday, the company announced that a 3-for-1 stock split would take place on August 24.

The stock is about 30% off its 52-week high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

within Dow Jones stockApple shares fell 0.3% on Monday, extending its losing streak into three sessions. In recent sessions, the stock retraced the 200-day streak for the first time since May 5th.

Microsoft stock fell 0.9 percent on Monday, falling for the second day in a row. The software giant is still in the lower 200-day long-term range. The stock has closed about 20% from its 52-week high.

