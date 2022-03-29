Dow futures rise ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks Tesla shares rise near point of purchase

Dow futures rose late Monday ahead of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday. Treasury yields paused temporarily, while US oil prices fell on Monday. Shares of Dow Jones Tech Titan Apple and Tesla are fast approaching buying points.







X









Amid a strong uptrend in the stock market, investors have the green light to continually increase exposure by buying large stocks that are above their appropriate buying points. You can find stock ideas by keeping an eye on IBD’s proprietary watchlists, such as defect 50 and the IBD Big Cap 20.

stock market today

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq tech composite index rose 1.3%. The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to three sessions. in between circulating money exchangeNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ(Up 1.55%, SPDR S&P 500 ETF)spy) up 0.7% on Monday.

US stock market overview today index Code price win/loss % change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 34955.23 +93.99 +0.27 Standard & Poor’s 500 (0S & P5) 4575.49 +32.43 +0.71 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 14354.90 +185.60 +1.31 Contact 2000 (IWM) 206.18 +0.06 +0.03 defect 50 (fifty) 39.74 +0.15 +0.38 Last update: 4:50 PM ET 3/28/2022

between the Dow Jones LeadersAnd the an Apple (AAPL) rose 0.5% and Microsoft (MSFT) up 2.3% in Stock market today. UnitedHealth, Dow Jones stock to watch, still in a buying range after the recent breakout.

electric car leader Tesla (TSLA) rose more than 8% on Monday after The company announced plans to split its shares.

Amidst the news-driven market volatility, IBD Leaderboard Inventory Arista Networks (Network), from Broadcom (AVGO), CVS Health (CVS), European Wax Center (EWCZ) And the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Region) are the top stocks to buy and watch on Monday.

Microsoft and Tesla IBD Leaderboard Stores. Arista is IBD SwingTrader Inventory. Apple appeared this week Stocks near the buy zone column. It was the center of European wax IPO last week shares of the week.

Dow futures today: oil prices, treasury yields, Russia-Ukraine talks

After the market closed on Monday, Dow Jones futures were up 0.1% against fair value, while S&P 500 futures were up. Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.1% against fair value. Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and anywhere else that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell to 2.47% on Monday, and settled at its highest level since May 2019 after a rally on Friday. US oil prices fell more than 9% on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate crude trading below $104 a barrel. Energy giant Dow Jones chevron (CVX) is down about 2%, but remains sharply above the 20%-25% take-profit area from the 113.21 entry point for the base of the cup.

Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine – which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey – and is scheduled to start on Tuesday morning. Previous talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers ended without ceasefire agreements or other humanitarian issues.

stock market rise

The stock market posted positive results on Monday, with the Nasdaq and Standard & Poor’s 500 indexes ending with solid gains. For more daily stock market commentary, check out IBD The Big Picture vertical.

friday big picture The column commented, “Encouraging too? After last week’s strong advance that encapsulated days of follow-up by both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, the market refused to concede these gains.”

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at stock trading system And the CAN SLIM Basics. Distinguish chart patterns It is one key to investment guidance. IBD offers a wide range of Stock Growth ListsSuch as leaderboard And the SwingTrader.

Investors can also create watch lists, find companies near a profile buy pointor develop custom screens in IBD Market Smith.

Four Dow Jones stocks worth watching right now

Dow Jones Buy & Watch: UnitedHealth

Managed care giant UnitedHealth shows a 500.10 point of purchase with a handle insert on a double-bottomed base. Stocks on Monday finished in a buying range above their most recent entry after a slight rally in the session.

bullish, stock Relative force line It is approaching new highs, indicating a significant outperformance in the stock market.

Four Growth Credits to Buy and Watch at Cursstock market rally

Stocks to buy and watch: Arista, Broadcom, CVS, European Wax, Regeneron

IBD SwingTrader Arista Networks stock is in a buying range above a double bottom 133.97 purchase points according to IBD Market Smith Graphs. Shares rose 0.7% on Monday.

Chip giant Broadcom is up 0.6% Monday, as it continues to build the right side of New cup base. cup base Suitable point of purchase It is 677.86, but a more robust entry at 614.74 is in play.

Featured last week underwriting leaderthe European candle center, is back below the double bottom level 31.59 buy point After shares gave back their early gains to fall 1.4% on Monday. The 5% buy space It rises to 33.17.

Last IBD stock today CVS Health continues to build a profile flat base With 111.35 buy points. CVS shares pared their losses to 0.5% on Monday.

Leading biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals continues to have a buying range above 673.96 Flat Base Entry Following the breakout move on March 16th. REGN shares tested the point of purchase on March 23 before regaining the point of purchase on March 24. REGN shares are up 2% on Monday. The 5% buying area It tops out at 707.66.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the leading stocks in the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock It rose 8% on Monday after The company announced That shareholders will be required to vote at this year’s annual meeting to allow the issuance of additional shares to enable a stock split. EV’s last 5-to-1 stock split occurred in August 2020.

The stock traded as high as 1,243.49 on November 4, but on Monday finished just 12% off its all-time high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

in between Dow Jones stockApple shares retreated from sharp losses to gain 0.5% on Monday. before the market opens, Nikki Asia It stated that the company plans to reduce its iPhone SE and AirPods production due to weaker-than-expected demand.

After this gain, Apple’s stock is within walking distance of a double bottom 176.75 buy point after decisively reclaiming her 50-day streak last week. The RSI line is off new highs and is a major technical indicator of strength. The RS line should hit a new high on the day of the breakout to confirm that Apple stock is the market leader.

Shares of software leader Microsoft rose 2.3% on Monday, as shares convincingly reclaimed their 200-day streak. A new rule began to take shape.

Make sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at Tweet embed Learn more about developing stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

You may also like:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn how to time the market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with IBD long-term leaders

MarketSmith: Research, charts, data, and training in one place

How to Find Growth Stocks: Why IBD Simplifies the Search for Top Stocks