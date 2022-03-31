Dow futures plunge, crude oil drops as Biden considers release of massive strategic reserves

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures changed little early Thursday, while Nasdaq futures rose slightly as crude oil prices fell sharply on reports that President Joe Biden is considering a major release of strategic reserves. Over the course of several months to combat inflation. Key inflation data is available on Thursday.







Major indexes fell modestly on Wednesday amid a strong rally in the stock market since March 14th. Crude oil futures and other commodity prices rebounded while Treasury yields fell.

Banks were big losers as Treasury yields fell as the yield curve neared inverting. Chips and software also fell, albeit often after several days of gains. Apple stock Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google Parent the alphabet (Google) hardly budge. an Apple (AAPL) in the buy range, although a pause in the market would be beneficial. Microsoft and Google shares beat early entries, while Tesla stock nears closing buy points.

Meanwhile, prices for energy, fertilizer and other commodities rebounded on Wednesday after falling on Tuesday. Much is extended. But major oil seashells (shill) just below the point of purchase while the semi-segment lags Philips 66 (PSX) swirling around a potential entrance.

Issuance of strategic reserves

US crude oil prices fell more than 6%.

President Biden’s team is considering a plan to free up about 1 million barrels per day of strategic reserves over several months to combat soaring gasoline prices and supply issues amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’s according to multiple reports on Wednesday night. Thursday’s announcement may come as Biden talks about ways to lower energy prices.

Biden’s approval rating slipped as inflation soared to a 40-year high. Opinion polls indicate that Republicans will regain control of Congress in November.

Today, OPEC+ will meet to discuss crude oil prices and supplies. OPEC+, which includes Russia, is expected to continue its slow pace of production expansion.

inflation data

At 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce will Release of new inflation data As part of the February Income and Expenditure Report. The PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, is expected to show a 6.4% increase over the previous year. The core PCE inflation rate is expected to reach 5%. On Friday, the Labor Department will release its jobs report for March.

The Fed’s next policy meeting isn’t until May 3-4, so there will be few inflation readings before then. However, the inflation and jobs report will indicate whether policy makers will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in early May and future meetings, versus quarter point moves.

Tesla and Microsoft Stock is up and running IBD Leaderboard. Microsoft and Google shares work Long-term leaders of IBD. Tesla, Google and Microsoft stocks are located in defect 50.

Dow jones futures contracts today

Dow futures are down slightly against fair value. S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 2.31%.

China’s manufacturing and service sectors contracted in March, the first time they both declined since February 2020, when the coronavirus crisis first hit Wuhan.

Thursday’s inflation report is likely to move Dow futures and Treasury yields.

Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and anywhere else that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

stock market rise

The stock market rally saw a falling session, led by technology companies and small businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% on Wednesday stock market trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, and PSX was among the top performers. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.2%. Small cap Russell 2000 gave up 1.9%.

Crude oil prices rose 3.4% to $107.82 a barrel, despite their morning gains. It also offers gold and base metals.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points to 2.36%. The two-year yield fell 4 basis points to 2.31%, with a difference of just 5 basis points. The yield curve is close to inverting, and it did so briefly on Tuesday. The inverted yield curve is bad news for traditional lenders, as regional banks were big losers on Wednesday.

It’s also a potential recessionary signal, although the general upward trend in prices suggests otherwise. Also, an inverted yield curve usually does not indicate a stagnation or correction in the stock market for several months.

ETFs

between the Best ETFsThe Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) sank 1.4%, while the innovative IBD Breakout Opportunities Fund (fit) decreased by 0.4%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software Fund (ETF)IGV) down 1.9%, as MSFT stock was a major component of IGV. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) sank 2.9%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME(Jumped 1.1%, Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF)cradle) decreased 0.9%. US Global Gates Foundation (ETF)Planes) down 0.3%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) decreased by 3.6%, as R (R) led to a sharp decline in the prices of some retailers in the field of housing. SPDR Specific Energy Fund (SPDR ETF)XLE) up 1.2% and the Financial Select SPDR ETF)XLF) lost 0.7%, although regional banks were the hardest hit. SPDR Healthcare Sector Selection Fund (XLV) rose 0.2%.

Shares reflect more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (see you) is down 3.8% and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) down 3.6%. Both held above the 50 day moving averages. Tesla stock continues to rank number one among Ark Invest’s ETFs.

shell arrow

Shell stock rose 4% to 55.61, rebounding from the 50-day moving average. Investors can buy SHEL shares now, or wait for the breakout from the official level 56.23 flat base point purchase. The flat base is part of Forming the base on the base.

The Relative force line As for SHEL stock, it is settling near its highs after a strong advance in late 2021.

Philips 66 stock

PSX stock rose 4.8% to 87.44, regaining its 50-day moving average, as refineries and other energy rebounded along with crude oil prices. Phillips has 66 official buying points at 94.44 in a consolidation process dating back to last June. Investors can use 93.64, above the short-term high of February, as an early entry. But aggressive traders can use Wednesday’s move as a place to start a position, from both the 50 day line and the short term trend line break.

Apple stock

Apple shares fell 0.7% to 177.77, ending an 11-day winning streak.

On Tuesday, shares rose 1.9% to 178.96, clearing 176.75 double bottom point purchase.

Investors can still buy AAPL shares, or wait until they stop or trade. The RS line hit record highs again, reflecting the performance of Apple stock against the S&P 500 index. The RS line is the blue line in the available charts.

google stock

Google’s stock fell 0.4% to 2838.77, and has continued to trade tightly over the past several sessions. GOOGL stock is executable from the 200 day line as an early entry or as a long term leader. Dealing with current levels will also be positive. The official point of purchase is currently 3,0313.03. The RS line is slightly below the highs, but has been moving sideways since early September.

Microsoft stock

Microsoft shares fell 0.5% to 313.86, after rebounding from the 200-day streak in the previous two sessions. Investors can buy MSFT shares as an early entry or as a long-term leader here, or after hitting Wednesday’s intraday high. The official purchase point is 349.77.

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock fell 0.5% to 1093.99, but after rising in 10 of the previous eleven sessions. The EV giant was racing towards 1208.10 cup base Buy point and early entry around 1150. Ideally, the Tesla stock will form a handle, creating a low price buying point and lower risk. And this handle should be noticeable. The imperceptible handle on the daily chart likely won’t shake many weak stockholders from the fast-charging TSLA stock.

Tesla Shanghai, closed on Monday as the city faces a Covid lockdown, will not resume production on Friday or Saturday.

Market Rise Analysis

To paraphrase the Rolling Stones, you can’t always get what you want, but sometimes you get what you need. The stock market rally can’t go up every day, with major indexes falling on Wednesday. But this is in the context of a rapid rise over the past few weeks. Nasdaq hitting the resistance near the 200-day moving average is normal.

Minor losses in Apple, Microsoft, Google and Tesla shares helped mask the decline in major indexes, along with gains in commodity operations.

But nevertheless, the main indices and stocks do not look damaged. It can be said that a market rally can take several days to stop or reverse. That should help Apple and Tesla form handles, among other things. But the market will do what it will.

What are you doing now

The stock market cannot rise every day. So investors should remain optimistic, but balanced. Is this the long-awaited market downtime, and will it last more than a day or two? Don’t try to predict, just be prepared to respond to market actions.

The moves between commodity and growth stocks over the past two sessions show the upside to owning a portfolio of diversified leaders. It’s also a reason for investors to gradually increase exposure, to avoid placing big new bets on short-term tops.

Keep working on an extensive watch list, keeping a close eye on a selection of stocks in or near buying areas.

