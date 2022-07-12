Dow futures drop: Market rush heads toward China’s wall; Tesla, Twitter stumbled upon this

Dow futures were down slightly overnight, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally pulled back from major resistance on Monday amid inflation and recession fears heading into key economic data, along with renewed concerns over China.







X









The Nasdaq, which led last week’s gains on the major indexes, posted the biggest losses on Monday. Treasury yields still upside down, a warning of recession.

Chinese stocks were a big loser, as Covid restrictions returned and regulators imposed fines for tech companies, including Ali Baba (Baba).

BABA and . stock Lee Otto (LI), which has entered about a week buy points, retreated on Monday. while, AstraZeneca (AZN) And the Hershey (HSY) Good performance, reflecting defensive resolve.

Tesla (TSLATWTR shares fell after Tesla CEO Elon Musk moved late Friday to finalize Twitter’s $44 billion acquisition. Twitter (TWTR) vowed to fight in court to close the deal.

Li Auto, Hershey and AZN shares are located in defect 50. It was Hershey’s Monday IBD stock today. The video included in the article highlights market movement and analyzes BABA, AstraZeneca and Hershey stocks.

Dow jones futures contracts today

Dow Jones futures lost 0.4% against fair value. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.55%.

Crude oil prices fell more than 1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2 basis points to 2.97%.

Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

Join IBD experts as they analyze actionable stock market actionable shares on IBD Live

stock market rise

The stock market rally lost steam on Monday, with major indexes closing near session lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% on Monday stock market trading. The S&P 500 fell 1.15%. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.3%. Small capital Russell 2000 decreased by 2%.

US crude oil prices fell 0.7% to $104.90 a barrel, off its morning lows.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 11 basis points to 2.99%. The two-year yield fell 5 basis points to 3.07% again inverted along a large portion of the yield curve. The one-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 2.99%, matching the 10-year rate.

ETFs

between the Best ETFsThe Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) lost 1.3%, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF lostfit) decreased by 0.7%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software Fund (ETF)IGV) down 1.7%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) waiver of 2.4%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) is down 1.65% and the US Global X Fund for Infrastructure Development (cradle) decreased by 0.4%. US Global Gates Foundation (ETF)Planes) down 2.3%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) down payment 0.5%. SPDR Specific Energy Fund (SPDR ETF)XLE) and the Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) gave up 0.8%. SPDR Healthcare Sector Selection Fund (XLV) sloped down 0.25%.

Shares reflect more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (see you) 6.9% Sold and ARK Genomics ETF SoldARKG) 5%. Tesla stock continues to dominate among Ark Invest ETFs.

Top 5 Chinese stocks to watch right now

Alibaba share

Over the weekend, the regulators fined Alibaba, Tencent (TCEHY) and several other technology companies for failing to disclose some of their previous acquisitions. The fines of 500,000 yuan were relatively small, but it raised concerns that Beijing’s crackdown on tech giants was far from over.

Macau has closed casinos and most businesses for a week, reviving concerns about China’s Covid restrictions.

Alibaba shares fell 9.4 percent (109.57 percent), to close below its 21-day moving average for the first time since late May. Last Thursday, BABA stock moved above the 200-day line and shed some resistance above the 121 level, providing a solid entry. Shares fell below those key levels on Friday.

While a strong move above last week’s highs could be actionable, BABA ideally would form a consolidation above the 200 day line.

me stock cars

Li Auto stock fell 4% to 37.33. Just below 37.55 buy points. Stocks are still significantly extended from the 50-day line. LI stock is likely to form a shallow base above the long and deep consolidation. The past few weeks can be seen as a handle to a rule dating back to late 2020.

AZN Stock

AstraZeneca stock fell 0.3% to 66.75 after courting 67.50 double bottom Point purchase, according to MarketSmith Analysis. AZN stock’s relative strength line, the blue line in the provided charts, is just below the rise.

Hershey Stock

HSY stock rose 0.4% to 220.65, just below 222.75 cup with handle point purchase. While defensive stocks are preferred at the moment, that doesn’t mean they are safe. Several food and beverage plays, including Hershey’s stock, fell on May 18. However, stocks have rebounded since late June.

Musk vs. Twitter Saga

In the face of buyer’s remorse, Musk said late Friday that he no longer wanted to buy Twitter, something he’s signaled vigorously over the past several months. Twitter said the deal is a bargain, and it’s moving to force Musk to go ahead with the $44 billion, $54-a-share acquisition. Twitter hired a heavyweight merger law to represent it. Legal experts say Musk has a weak case.

Twitter’s stock fell 11.3 percent in Monday’s regular session to 32.65, its lowest since mid-March. TWTR stock hit a two-year low of 31.30 on February 24th.

After the shutdown, Twitter, via his attorney, said Musk’s attempt to terminate the acquisition was “invalid and illegal.”

Tesla stock, which rose slightly near the open, fell 6.55% to 701.99. It is possible that some or even most of Monday’s losses reflected market weakness caused by growth and China concerns. TSLA stock fell back below the 50-day line after closing above that level on Friday for the first time in two months. Stocks also fell slightly below the 21-day line.

Tesla Archrival Goes To Increase Production

Market Rise Analysis

Given last week’s market gains to key levels, Monday’s pullback was not surprising, especially with negative China news and a lot of major data released.

The Nasdaq has pulled back from its 50-day and 10-week moving averages. which served as a major resistance in 2022. This does not mean that this test has already failed. The indicator can pause around these levels for several days or weeks before the breakout.

The Nasdaq closed just below its 21-day moving average. The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 also undermined that level in the short term.

Away from China news, it’s hard to be brave at current levels with major news.

Wednesday’s CPI is expected to show a slight rise in inflation from a 40-year high in May at 8.6%. Core inflation should cool down a bit. With gasoline prices dropping significantly since the June 14 peak, and with commodity prices falling sharply over the past several weeks, headline inflation should ease. So it is unclear how the markets will react to the June inflation data.

The Fed’s 75 basis point rate hike in late July appears capped, with little chance of a full percentage point. The real impact will be on the impact of future interest rate hikes by the Fed. But policymakers will get two more CPI and jobs reports before the September meeting, with a slew of other data by the November Fed meeting.

while, c. B. Morgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (Ms) And the Delta Airlines (DA) report early Wednesday, with many other banks and United Health (United nations) on tap later in the week.

Guidance will be key amid rapid changes in the economy.

Time to Market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

What are you doing now

With the market reaching resistance ahead of major economic and corporate news, investors may not want to increase their modest exposure in the very short term. Some sectors are operating, notably defensive or defensive growth names such as HSY and AbbVie stocks. But if the market rebounds strongly, defensive names may sell off or lag. So don’t focus too much on a particular sector or topic.

Investors may want to take partial profits from any recent winners.

Read The Big Picture Every day to keep up with the trend of the market, stocks and leading sectors.

Please follow Ed Carson on Twitter at Tweet embed For stock market updates and more.

You may also like:

Do you want to get quick profits and avoid big losses? Try SwingTrader

Best growth stocks to buy and watch

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD Premium Stock Listings, Tools & Analytics Today