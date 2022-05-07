‘Doomsday’: Putin hopes to deter West with nuclear-themed World War II parade

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Like Russian Soldiers, tanks and military vehicles carrying ballistic missiles will take part in a military parade next week, Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin The show hopes to send a “doomsday” warning to Europe and the United States, according to a report.

The World War II parade, which Russia celebrates on May 9 each year, marks the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in Europe, when allied powers defeated Nazi Germany, and occurs when nations around the world seek to stop the Russian invasion of Europe. Ukraine.

The military parade will also include hypersonic aircraft, Tu-160 bombers, and the Ilyushin Il-80 — known as Russia’s “doomsday” plane that carries the administration’s top command in the event of a nuclear war, Reuters reported.

Russia reveals massive scale of May 9 military parades as war erupts in Ukraine

The “Flying Kremlin” plane, as it is also known, has no windows except for those in the front of the plane and has been seen in Moscow in recent days, taking part in a low-altitude rehearsal flight for a D-Day parade, Daily Mail mentioned .

This year will be the first time that Russia has included the Soviet-era aircraft in its annual military demonstration since 2010, according to the report.

Russia’s protests take interesting turns

The topic of nuclear readiness and international deterrence will also appear in Russia’s use of its Tu-95MS and Tu-160 “White Swan” missile carriers as well as its Su-57 fighters and Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, the Daily Mail reports.

Russia army The occupation of Ukraine will also be noted in the parade as eight MiG-29SMTs intend to fly in the shape of the letter “Z”, which has become a symbol of the Russian military, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

The military parade, which will still house tens of thousands of people and hundreds of planes in 28 Russian cities, has been greatly reduced as Russian forces have fought a war in Ukraine for more than 70 days, resulting in heavy losses for Russia and untold damage. Country.