Dominican cinema in India is amazed by the first scene of the movie “Rafaela”.

Dominican actress Judith Rodriguez presents for the first time in India the film “Rafaela”, which is the official selection of the prestigious Indian International Film Festival in Goa, which is considered one of the most important in the world.

“Rafaela” is the introductory letter that the Dominican Republic presents as a nation at the event, with a history that honestly reflects the colors of the Dominican community.

“We look forward to the powerful reality of families, young people, boys and girls in very isolated environments. It doesn’t matter where we came from, there is always a way to grow in the community,” said Tito Rodriguez, the film’s director.

The film stars actress Judith Rodriguez in the lead role as “Rafaela” and stars Manuel Raboso, Gerardo “El Curvo” Mercedes, Esmeline Morale, Lunis Olaveria and Anderson Mozica. A leading cast to present a representative work of Creole Cinema.

The script for “Raffaela” was written by Christian Mojica (Azul Majia), directed by Tito Rodriguez (The Raina Family), and produced by Destiny’s film, Mendes Fridas, Panamericana, Danilo Rhinoso and Honey Estrella.

“It gives me pride to come to such a distant country and see how all eyes are focused on a Dominican production and re-emphasize the growth of our cinema. This piece, which has been in production for many years, is proud to raise our flag, which is finally being delivered here in India, where all the press and people have expressed positive comments, and we have not spoken, ”said Judith. Rodriguez.

The annual Indian International Film Festival aims to provide a common platform for filmmakers from all over the world to showcase their talents and the excellence of cinema. Praise of world cinema.

The festival is co-hosted by the Film Festival Directorate (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Goa State Government of India.