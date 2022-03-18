March 18, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Dolly Parton remains on this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees: NPR

Cassandra Kelley March 18, 2022 3 min read

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has rejected Dolly Parton’s request to withdraw her nomination from this year’s list of nominees. Here, Parton presents an award at the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has rejected Dolly Parton’s request to withdraw her nomination from this year’s list of nominees. Here, Parton presents an award at the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said Thursday that it will reject Dolly Parton’s movie Request to withdraw from this year’s nominations for the Hall of Fame category.

This week, the county music legend posted a statment On her social media accounts, she said that while she was grateful for the nomination, she didn’t think she necessarily “got that right”.

“I don’t really want votes to be divided because of me, so I must bow respectfully,” Barton said in her statement. “I hope the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to think of me again – if I deserve it.”

However, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said Thursday that it will indeed remain in this year’s ballot, given that the voting process is well underway.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in its statement sent to NPR.

“Dolly’s nomination, along with 16 other artists for the 2022 class, was sent earlier this month to 1,200 public ballot voters, mostly the artists themselves, for induction consideration at our ceremony,” the foundation added.

The foundation said officials were “intimidated by Dolly’s incredible talent and pioneering spirit” and proud of her nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

NPR contacted Barton’s publicist with a request for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

On Thursday, Barton appeared Fox and Friendswhere she addressed her decision to disqualify herself from the polls this year.

“Well, I didn’t feel good about that because [of] Envision, I think, envision most of America. I feel this is more for people into rock music, Barton said during a live TV interview.

“I’ve had my education since then, and I’d say it’s more than that, but I still don’t feel comfortable with it. It would kind of be like putting AC/DC into the Country Music Hall of Fame. It just felt a little out of place for me.”

However, several country music artists have been inducted into previous Hall of Fame chapters, including Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Brenda Lee and Chet Atkins.

The 76-year-old singer, the only country music artist on this year’s poll, is among several first-time nominees for this year’s category, which also includes rappers. Eminemhip hop group A tribe called Search Singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie.

To be eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording by 1996.

Fans can vote for their favorite musician, and their votes will be counted along with ballot papers submitted by over 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry around the world.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will announce this year’s class in May, and the class will be officially entered in the fall.

