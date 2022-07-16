Dodgers vs Angels – Game Summary – July 15, 2022

Anaheim, California – – Clayton KershawAll pitches were swinging from the start, and the Los Angeles Angels swung early, often and usually ineptly. Behind their long arrows, the Los Angeles Dodgers delivered one amazing defensive game after another.

While the first 21 Angels retired in order, even Kershaw allowed himself to admit that everything was pointing to his first perfect match.

“I really had a feeling it might happen,” Kershaw said with a smile.

Luis RenjevoHis double lead off eighth ended the dream, yet it rarely dulled another great night for the beloved left Dodgers.

Kershaw finished the last gem of a career filled with them eight innings off a single ball in the Dodgers’ 9-1 victory over the Angels on Friday night.

After the Angels clipped for seven innings, Kershaw (7-2) failed six games away from his first perfect game and second in Dodgers franchise history when Renjivo lined up with a clean kick to the left on a well-articulated low slide.

“I really wanted to do that,” Kershaw said. “I think it would have been really fun for everyone involved.”

But Kershaw ignored him, three more angels retired and he received the last applause from a crowd of 44,648 at Big A, which contained a huge group of blue-clad fans roaring for Kershaw every time.

“Honestly, I probably should have given up four or five strokes,” Kershaw said. “The defense played unbelievably tonight, and they lined up with some players. It was a fun night.”

Kershaw, 34, was named to the ninth All-Star Team earlier this month and is a strong emotional candidate to start the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium.

If anyone is still in doubt about the merit of the All-Star after only 12 starts this season, Kershaw has once again shown that he is a skilled craftsman on the hill who can dominate the league’s hitters. The three-time Cy Young winner had six hits and made 11 swings and missed while throwing only 89 throws — that’s faster than 92.5 mph.

“He’s clearly still one of the best players in the game,” Masker said Austin Barnes He said. “He puts the ball where he wants it. They were swinging early, which helps him. After the great third or four (defensive) game, I thought it would happen. But it’s tough. It doesn’t happen often.”

Kershaw threw the only non-playing player in his 2014 career against Colorado. Sandy Kovacs threw the only perfect match in Dodgers history on September 9, 1965. There were only 23 perfect games in Major League history.

Justin Turner He hit three hits, drove in four runs and also made the first three stunning defensive tackles by the Dodgers’ stadium to maintain Kershaw’s perfect performance. will Smith I went 4 vs 4 with walking, while Hanser Albert He hit a hat-trick in the fifth inning as the Dodgers raced toward the All-Star break with 13 wins in 15 games.

Turner, Alberto and Tria Turner They all put on great plays on the floor in a four-stroke span to maintain Kershaw’s perfection.

“This was a vintage Kershaw performance,” said Justin Turner. “There is a point in the middle of the game where you know what is going on, and we had a really good feeling about it. That was the domination there.”

Brandon March Humid off Reyes Moronta In ninth place is the Angels, who opened the second half of the annual Highway Series with their eleventh loss in 13 games overall. Mike Trout They sat for the third game in a row after experiencing cramps in the upper back on Tuesday, and the rest of the Angels couldn’t break through.

“He’s my future Hall of Famer, and he had his best elements working tonight against a team that didn’t swing bat very well,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said of Kershaw. “You could tell from the start that he had some shows that were really working with him.”

Patrick Sandoval (3-5) resulted in seven hits and two earned runs while failing to pass the Angels’ fifth inning.

twice this year

Kershaw already flirted with history in his first start to the season, making a perfect seven rounds with 13 strokes in Minnesota on April 13. Los Angeles coach Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw off that start with the left’s reluctant approval.

Kershaw is the only bowler in the post-1961 expansion era who has been perfect in seven rounds more than once in a season, according to Elias Athletic Bureau.

without worry

Trout plans to play on Saturday and in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. He said he paused this game “to make sure it was completely over”.

“I still feel a little bit wrong,” Trout added. “I feel like the treatment went today, and (I am) tomorrow. I will see how I feel tomorrow, but my intention is to play tomorrow.”

Freeman’s house

Freddy Freeman He played his first game at the Angel Stadium since the junior season. The longtime Atlanta football player is an Orange County native who grew up 10 minutes from the Big A and attended countless games here as a kid.

Freeman has continued his massive expansion on the board since leaving the NL All-Star team when he drove into the Dodgers’ first RBI single. The hitter has reached the base for the 18th time in his last 21 matches with the first hit of the inning.

coach room

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney will likely start rehab on Saturday. He’s been in LA once since April due to shoulder issues.

Angels: RHP Jimmy Herget will begin his rehab mission after the All-Star break. He’s been out since June 22nd with a collision in the right shoulder.

next one

Julio Urías (7-6, 3.01 ERA) tries to beat the Angels for the first time on his third attempt in his career. Jose Suarez (1-3, 4.79) faces the Dodgers for the first time in his major league career.

