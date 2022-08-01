August 1, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Dodgers rookie James Outman hits HR in first MLB at-bat of his historic debut

Teri Riley August 1, 2022 2 min read

James Ottman says he was dreaming about it. Sunday lived it.

The 25-year-old made his MLB debut on Sunday after being called up by Los Angeles Dodgers. In the first showdown of his MLB career, he put the Dodgers ahead with two games at home against Colorado Rockies. Outman fired 1-1 off the field German Marquis In the Rockies Bullpen at Coors Field, delighting his friends and family in the stands.

His fiancée documented the moment – and her reaction – from her point of view.

Outman is not implemented. He continued his home run with two more hits on his way to becoming The first player in the history of the Dodgers To record three home runs, he scored three RBI hits and two runs on his MLB debut. His explosion on the plate led to the Dodgers in a 7-3 win. He did everything from the nine aperture.

“It was a dream come true, I guess, it’s kind of what I’ve been envisioning since I was eight years old,” Ottmann told SportsNet LA. …

“Once I took the swing, I passed out. I was telling myself before I rested because I knew I was going to get a lot of nerves. I just wanted to relax and quit what I had been doing for 20 years.”

The Dodgers selected Outman in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Cal State Sacramento. Ranked by MLB.com as No. 17 in the Dodgers system. He definitely exceeded expectations on Sunday and likely got more looks at the big league level.

“My history … what an appearance,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “Really fun. You can only see his joy. A day he dreamed of, and for it to happen like this. Today was about James Ottman, and I couldn’t be happier.”

DENVER, CO – JULY 31: James Ottman of the 77th Los Angeles Dodgers scored two RBI goals in his first major league baseball debut against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Coors Field on July 31, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

