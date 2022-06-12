Dodgers Place Walker Buehler in 15 Days IL Due to Flexibility Stress

11:58 PMRoberts said: Buehler will be off throwing for 6-8 weeks Jack Harris and other reporters, where an MRI revealed a flexor strain. While Buehler will have to rebuild his arm strength from almost zero after that, Roberts believes the Right will be able to play again in 2022.

4:30 pm: after, after Walker Buhler Left yesterday’s game with discomfort in his right elbow, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts For reporters (including Fabian Athletic Wear And the Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times) that Buehler be placed on the infected list for 15 days. The team officially announced the deal, listing Buehler’s situation as due to right forearm strain.

Buehler is currently undergoing an MRI to determine the extent and nature of the injury, but Roberts said the right-handed will miss “a little time. ” right hand Michael Grove He will be called to replace Buehler in the active list. Buehler had Tommy John’s surgery in 2015, and although he has avoided any serious elbow/forearm problems since then, it is only natural that Buehler will be sidelined again due to any kind of related injury. More will be known once the MRI results are released, as it is not yet clear whether Buehler’s season (or beyond) is in jeopardy.

At the very least, the Dodgers will have a large vacancy to fill the starting course, even if Buehler isn’t quite as ace in 2022. Buehler has a 4.02 ERA over 65 runs, with a very consistent 6.2% walk rate but lower strike rate Out of average at 21.2% which is disappointing statcast Preparation. The biggest problem is Buehler’s four-seat fastball, which was at times dominant as well as the field in 2018-21, but the hitters have been ripping through the four-seats this year. Speed ​​dropped to an average of 95.2 mph, although not much lower than Bueller’s professional average speed of 96.1 mph on his four-stitch.

Dodgers can have a rotational replacement for Buehler in a relatively short time, such as Roberts said who – which Andrew Heaney He is set to start rehab again on Tuesday and can be activated from IL for the Dodgers’ match with The Guardians on June 19. Los Angeles also has Mondays and Thursdays off, so it wouldn’t be necessary to start the fifth immediately in the short term.

In the bigger picture, of course, losing Buehler for such an extended period of time would definitely increase the Dodgers’ focus on adding the start on the deadline. While Los Angeles has had typical strong results from its rotation this year, the promotion was already expected to be a target area, to add more depth and quality to the starting five. Chief of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman wasn’t shy about adding major names (including star bowlers like Max Scherzer or yo darwish) to the list on previous trade deadlines, so anything from deep additions to mega deals could be on the Dodgers table before August 2.

Buehler is being sidelined just like Clayton Kershaw He returns from his own assignment in IL, leaving the Dodgers still a long way from the perfect top for a spin. Kershaw, Julio UriasAnd the Tony JohnslinAnd the Tyler Andersonand Heaney now make up the current five start, with Dustin May (TJ surgery) and Danny Duffy (flexor tendon surgery) is expected to return sometime later in the season. jugs like grooves, Ryan BabyAnd the Mitch White They’ve also got some starts this season and could be called up again for more rotations or potential relief roles depending on how the club chooses to deploy any of these bombers.