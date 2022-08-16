Dodge announces “last call” for its powerful V8-powered Challenger and Supercharger

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

V8-powered Dodge muscle cars are nearing the end of the assembly line.

The automaker announced that production of the current Challenger and Charger will end in December 2023 before they will be replaced by New platform for electric car.

The Charger sedan has been in production at the automaker’s Brampton, Canada, plant since 2005, joined by the Challenger Coupe in 2008. Since then, more than three billion horsepower of the cars have been built.

Dodge is throwing a sweet celebration for both models with a slew of special editions and options, along with the installation of a commemorative “Last Call” badge under the hood in 2023.

Six new versions of the pair are set to be introduced in the coming weeks with its seventh debut at the SEMA Auto Show in Las Vegas in November.

No details were released on any of them, but Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said the seventh would go down in history, suggesting it could replace the 808-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon as the most powerful internal combustion engine car ever.

Dodge is also expanding its car Highly customizable jailbreak request option Launched last year with a Challenger Supercharged 807 hp engine and an 807 hp Hellcat Red Eye supercharger, it includes the standard 717 hp Hellcat engine. Jailbreak allows customers to mix and match paint colors, finishes, and look packs in just about any combination they can think of.

Classic Dodge paint colors B5 Blue, Plum Crazy Purple and Sublime Green have been added to this year’s color palette, along with the more modern Destroyer Gray.

Dodge is making an extraordinary move By releasing dealer allotments for the entire model year online, so customers can track down exactly the vehicle they’re looking for.

Pricing and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks and the Challenger and Charger six-cylinder models will also be discontinued.

the first Dodge electric muscle car It is scheduled to be launched in the 2024 model year.