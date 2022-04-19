Doctor “Holoport” to the International Space Station like Star Trek

A lifelike digital rendering of a NASA doctor has appeared on the International Space Station as a hologram.

Technology developed by Microsoft It was introduced by European Space Agency astronauts for the first time.

In Star Trek, the crew aboard the Starship Enterprise will “cast” and teleport to other ships or worlds – and 21st century technology revives the show.

The new communication technology is called holoport, which is a combination of ‘hologram’ and ‘teleportation’.

Holoportation allows for audio and visual interactions between Earth scientists and astronauts who have gone out of the world.

Dr. Joseph Schmid and his team were transferred to IS In 2021 – its likeness was recorded by a high-tech camera, compressed as a data file and transmitted to the International Space Station.

On the space station, astronauts viewed the hologram with a “mixed reality monitor” called the HoloLens, a headset that blends digital doctors with the environment of the International Space Station.

New technology can greatly improve the safety and success of long-range spaceflight.

“Imagine that you can bring the best trainer or actual designer of a particularly complex technology at your side wherever you are working on it,” Dr. Schmid She said.

However, the vast distances between space stations and other planets lead to a delay between the crew and the team on Earth – communications to Mars will be in lag. 20 minutes delay.

Holoportation team members are seen virtually projected onto the International Space Station, October 8, 2021. ESA (European Space Agency)

“You can work on the device together, just like two of the best surgeons working during an operation,” Dr. Schmid added.

headphones for her years of innovation Packaged in a light, wearable device.

Microsoft first published HoloLens in 2015 – The company is getting big in augmented reality as other companies like deadthey dig in virtual reality.

The new communication technology is called holoport, which is a combination of ‘hologram’ and ‘teleportation’. AFP/NASA

Microsoft wrote in forum: “Mixed Reality is the next wave in next-generation computing for mainframes, PCs, and smartphones.”

The company won a $22 billion deal with the company U.S. military To develop HoloLenses for military applications.

HoloLens headphones Available for purchase – You don’t need to be an astronaut or in the military to get into Microsoft augmented reality technology.

Headphones range in price from $3,500 to $5,199.

This story originally appeared the sun It is reproduced here with permission.