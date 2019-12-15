DMRC Recruitment 2020

(Delhi Metro Rail Corporation)
Post Name – Various Executive & Non Executive Posts
(On Regular & Contract Basis)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
• Starting Date- 14-December-2019
• Last Date – 13-January-2020
• Fee Payment- 14 – December – 2019 To 13-January-2020
• Exam Date – Available Soon
• Admit Card – Available Soon
|
APPLICATION FEE
• General/EWS/OBC – Rs. 500/-
• SC/ST/PH /Women (All Category) – Rs.250/-
The Fee can be paid through online by using credit card/debit card or net banking
|
JOB LOCATION
Delhi
|
AGE LIMIT
(As on 01-December-2019)
For Executive Posts :
Maximum– 28 years
For Non-Executive Posts :
Maximum– 28 or 30 years
|Number of posts – 1493 posts
|
Vacancy Details For Delhi Metro DMRC Various Post Online Form 2020
|Post Name & Post wise vacancy –
Regular- Executive Category – 60 Posts
Asstt. Manager/ Electrical – 16 Posts
Asstt. Manager/ S&T – 09 Posts
Asstt. Manager/Civil – 12 Posts
Asstt.Manager /Operations – 09 Posts
Asstt.Manager/Architect – 03 Posts
Asstt.Manager/Traffic – 01 Posts
Asstt.Manager/Stores – 04 Posts
Asstt.Manager/Finance – 03 Posts
Asstt.Manager /Legal – 03 Posts
Regular Non-Executive Category – 929 Posts
Jr.Engineer/ Electrical – 26 Posts
Jr.Engineer/ Electronics – 66 Posts
Jr.Engineer/ Civil – 59 Posts
Jr.Engineer/ Environment – 08 Posts
Jr.Engineer/ Stores – 05 Posts
Fire Inspector – 07 Posts
Architect Assistant – 04 Posts
Asstt. Programmer – 23 Posts
Legal Assistant – 05 Posts
Customer Relations Assistant – 386 Posts
Accounts Assistant – 48 Posts
Stores Assistant – 08 Posts
Assistant/ CC – 04 Posts
Office Assistant – 08 Posts
Stenographer – 09 Posts
Maintainer/ Electrician – 101 Posts
Maintainer/ Electronic Mechanic – 144 Posts
Maintainer – Fitter – 18 Posts
Executive Category (Contract Basis for 02 years) – 106 Posts
Asstt. Manager/ Electrical – 01 Posts
Asstt. Manager/ S&T – 17 Posts
Asstt. Manager/ IT – 07 Posts
Asstt. Manager/ Civil – 73 Posts
Asstt. Manager/ Finance – 08 Posts
Non-Executive Category (Contract Basis for 02 years) – 398 Posts
Jr.Engineer/ Electrical – 120 Posts
Jr.Engineer/ Electronics – 125 Posts
Jr.Engineer/ Civil – 139 Posts
Assistant Programmer – 01 Posts
Architect Assistant – 10 Posts
Assistant/ CC – 03 Posts
Pay Scale- As per rules
Educational Qualification- Candiates who have Bachelor Degree, Diploma & Essential Qualification as per the selected posts which they are applying will be eligible for this recruitment.
For Other Posts Education Qualification Click Here
Note : Post Wise Qualification Detail will be available from 14 December.
How to Apply – Interested candidates may apply online through the official websteof DMRC on or before 13-January-2020.
Documents to be Uploaded –Upload the scanned copies of following documents:
i) Recent passport size photograph (Max 80kb)
ii) Scanned Signature (Max 80 kb)
iii) Caste certificate (Max 1 MB)
iv) Date of Birth Proof (Max. 1 MB)
v) Qualifying Marks Certificate /Last Semester Mark Sheet (Max 1 MB)
(All in JPEG/JPG Format)
Mode of Selection- Computer Based Test , Group Discussion and Personal Interview
