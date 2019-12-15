DMRC Recruitment 2020

Post Name & Post wise vacancy –

Regular- Executive Category – 60 Posts

Asstt. Manager/ Electrical – 16 Posts

Asstt. Manager/ S&T – 09 Posts

Asstt. Manager/Civil – 12 Posts

Asstt.Manager /Operations – 09 Posts

Asstt.Manager/Architect – 03 Posts

Asstt.Manager/Traffic – 01 Posts

Asstt.Manager/Stores – 04 Posts

Asstt.Manager/Finance – 03 Posts

Asstt.Manager /Legal – 03 Posts

Regular Non-Executive Category – 929 Posts

Jr.Engineer/ Electrical – 26 Posts

Jr.Engineer/ Electronics – 66 Posts

Jr.Engineer/ Civil – 59 Posts

Jr.Engineer/ Environment – 08 Posts

Jr.Engineer/ Stores – 05 Posts

Fire Inspector – 07 Posts

Architect Assistant – 04 Posts

Asstt. Programmer – 23 Posts

Legal Assistant – 05 Posts

Customer Relations Assistant – 386 Posts

Accounts Assistant – 48 Posts

Stores Assistant – 08 Posts

Assistant/ CC – 04 Posts

Office Assistant – 08 Posts

Stenographer – 09 Posts

Maintainer/ Electrician – 101 Posts

Maintainer/ Electronic Mechanic – 144 Posts

Maintainer – Fitter – 18 Posts

Executive Category (Contract Basis for 02 years) – 106 Posts

Asstt. Manager/ Electrical – 01 Posts

Asstt. Manager/ S&T – 17 Posts

Asstt. Manager/ IT – 07 Posts

Asstt. Manager/ Civil – 73 Posts

Asstt. Manager/ Finance – 08 Posts

Non-Executive Category (Contract Basis for 02 years) – 398 Posts

Jr.Engineer/ Electrical – 120 Posts

Jr.Engineer/ Electronics – 125 Posts

Jr.Engineer/ Civil – 139 Posts

Assistant Programmer – 01 Posts

Architect Assistant – 10 Posts

Assistant/ CC – 03 Posts

Pay Scale- As per rules

Educational Qualification- Candiates who have Bachelor Degree, Diploma & Essential Qualification as per the selected posts which they are applying will be eligible for this recruitment.

For Other Posts Education Qualification Click Here

Note : Post Wise Qualification Detail will be available from 14 December.

How to Apply – Interested candidates may apply online through the official websteof DMRC on or before 13-January-2020.

Documents to be Uploaded –Upload the scanned copies of following documents:

i) Recent passport size photograph (Max 80kb)

ii) Scanned Signature (Max 80 kb)

iii) Caste certificate (Max 1 MB)

iv) Date of Birth Proof (Max. 1 MB)

v) Qualifying Marks Certificate /Last Semester Mark Sheet (Max 1 MB)

(All in JPEG/JPG Format)

Mode of Selection- Computer Based Test , Group Discussion and Personal Interview