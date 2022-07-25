Dividing T. Rex into 3 species becomes a Royal Rumble dinosaur

Many scholars immediately had their doubts. The initial study focused on the large tyrannosaur bones and the presence of two sets of incisive teeth emerging from the lower jaw of the predator.

In the rebuttal study, Dr. Carr claimed that there was no distinguishing feature of any of the purported tyrannosaur species. “Features purported to be different between the three types were in fact overlapping,” said Dr. Carr, who has published. Careful study examining traits in more than 40 Rex specimens In 2020. “There wasn’t any clear separation between the different types – we should have a level higher than that.” He adds that many well-preserved tyrannosaurus specimens fail to fall into any suggested species based on their teeth and the heaviness of their bones.

It is also intended to puncture the statistical analyzes used in the original paper. According to James Napoli, a paleontologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York and co-author of the appeal, the statistics used were misleading because the authors specified how many species they expected before conducting the tests. “It’s a great test if you’re trying to predict which individuals belong to which group and you know how many groups you have in your data,” said Dr. Napoli. But using it to find distinct groups is less useful because it “will always collect data in the number of groups you tell it to.”

In the original paper, the researchers compared the variance between individual Tyrannosaurus samples with the variance found between several samples Allosaurus skeletons. However, the challenge claims that comparing apex predators is misleading because allosaurs descended from a single bony bottom in Utah while tyrannosaurus fossils came from scattering sites over a longer period of time. Therefore, they say, greater amounts of regional and temporal variation in the Tyrannosaurus data set should be expected.

The challenge team also looked at the diversity of Tyrannosaurus rex’s living relatives – birds. After examining the bones of 112 living bird species, the team concluded that the differences between the bones of T. rex femurs were relatively unremarkable.