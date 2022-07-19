Disus and Miro are over

Duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who founded one of the decade’s top comedy brands with their podcast Bodega Boys And the show of the same name on Showtime, was done well and truly.

Desus and Mero, better known as Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, respectively, are arguably the biggest Hollywood crossover podcast in the industry. After breaking into the audio broadcast with Complex TV Desos vs. Mero podcast and Bodega BoysThe pair had a show in Viceland from 2016 to 2018 before getting the Late Night Showtime series that would take them into the mainstream.

“Desus Ness and The Kid Miro will continue separate creative endeavors moving forward,” Showtime said in a statement Monday night. Showtime late night talk show Disus and Miro He will not return for season five. The last episode aired on Thursday, June 23. “

Showtime’s confirmation came after days of speculation about their situation. The TV series only had 15 episodes before it went dark (previous seasons had over 50 episodes), and the podcast was basically dropped—the last episode aired in November. Last month , “bodegahive . reassured DesosThat ‘art returns.’ But last week, Miro had apparently commented In a social post it ended up: “Live done and enjoy my back catalog.” on Friday, Dessus replied“The cell deserves better than this ending,” she tweeted.

Nobody seems happy about the breakup. The bodegahive melts On Twitter, Showtime just lost a big hit that succeeded in getting President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden (when he ran) as guests. After such a sudden race, the two of them are unlikely to disappear from the public eye, but Although the duo logothe brand did not survive.