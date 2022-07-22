Disney + teases Marvel surprises at Comic-Con 2022

In just a few days, Marvel Studios will be returning to the Hall H Theater for His much awaited show at San Diego Comic-Con 2022It is the company’s first appearance at the event in three years. With so many theatrical movies and Disney+ shows in the works of the MCU, Marvel fans present and viewers around the world can be in store for more than a few surprises.

Marvel will show the Disney+ side of the MCU in many fun ways at Comic-Con, Including photo opportunities from three different Marvel groups Greeting for She-Hulk: Attorney at LawAnd the moon knightAnd the Mrs. Marvell. However, thanks to a rumored update from the studio behind the MCU, there may be reason to lower expectations for the news coming out of San Diego this weekend.

This report sparked that Marvel will focus on it heavily next month Strong woman and november Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the team bringing in the really big guns at the D23 fan conference in September. But on top of this rumor, a recent round of social media activity may indicate that MCU fans could get more of an extended Comic-Con.

Disney + Twitter celebrates Marvel at Comic-Con

Disney + Official Twitter The account shared a message before the upcoming Marvel Studios weekend at San Diego Comic Con 2022.

Marking a Marvel Entertainment page, Disney+ teased that it was ready “marvel” In everything coming from the studio during his paintings:

“We are ready to marvel at all the SDCC surprises!”

Disney + Surprises for Marvel’s Comic-Con Weekend?

On a basic level, this tweet can simply be viewed as a live broadcast of Marvel Studios wishing the team the best they can have ahead of what should be an exciting weekend in terms of MCU news. But there’s always a chance that it will go deeper than that, as the Disney+ Twitter page could be gearing up to share some exciting news coming to Marvel Studios’ livestreams.

In the near future of the MCU is Strong womanalthough this year will also include next month I grew up Along with two different specials for holiday season And the Halloween. On top of that, there are some big new entries set to join the Marvel Studios story over the course of 2023.

It is said that nearly half a dozen streaming series are planned For release on Disney+ next year, including Season 2 of Tom Hiddleston loki The upcoming appearance of Kathryn Hahn Agatha: Pete Harkness. This tweet could be provocative because Marvel might announce something about these Disney+ shows, and maybe even their planned release timeframes – although there’s no way to officially tell the weekend.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 will take place from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24.