Disney employees plan to quit

LGBTQ Disney employees say they will protest the company’s response to a controversial Florida bill known nationally as “Don’t Say Gay”. Initially, the Disney CEO said the company would not take sides. But that changed after people applied a little pressure. This anger still has not disappeared. Disney team members planned to strike Tuesday at worksites in California, Florida and elsewhere. LGBTQ workers and supporters at the Plaza Boulevard Hotel in Walt Disney World will protest the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, also called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The protesters plan to hold Disney accountable, too. Nicholas, who did not want to reveal his last name, is one of the cast members who will be leaving on Tuesday and will be on strike. This is where we stand and claim it. The hashtag is on my Zoom background: #DisneyDoBetter. “They need to keep doing better for all of us,” said Nicholas. Disney CEO Bob Chuck says he now stands fully against the bill and any future anti-LGBTQ legislation, but was initially silent. “But what we’re looking for is insurance and what we’re looking for is that he’ll have our backs all the way,” Nicholas added. Dr. Duncan Dixon is a retired professor of theme park management at UCF’s Rosen School of Hospitality Management. Will these strikes have any impact on tourism or any economic impact now or in the future? “I doubt it. The number of people that are going to come out, I think is small. You’re going to get more press than actual attention,” Dixon said. See also Good Times actor Johnny Brown dies at 84 “We want to act and not just rant to them by saying, ‘We love you, we stand with you,'” Nicholas said. Nicholas also wants Disney to stop future donations to any candidate or campaign that stands against the LGBTQ community. “I don’t know of any candidate standing against society,” Dixon said. “I mean, that’s not a smart position anyway.” “This is a human rights issue,” Nicholas said. A Walt Disney World spokesperson said: “This morning we had a company-wide virtual conversation about LGBTQ+ legislation and Disney’s response to it. We know how important this issue is to LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their allies, we respect our colleagues’ right to express their views, and we pledge our continued support to the LGBTQ community. + in the fight for equal rights.

