Disney dedicates 80 acres to develop new affordable housing

Step by step, Central Florida is trying to increase its inventory of affordable condominiums. On Wednesday, the theme park giant announced its plans to help. Walt Disney World brings new affordable housing units to southwest Orange County close to transportation, stores, and shops. other residential areas. “We are excited to share that we are setting aside 80 acres of our land for a new affordable housing development here in Central Florida,” said Jeff Fall, president of Walt Disney World Resort. The project will be located near the Flamingo Crossings retail and dining complex and Disney theme parks. And Walt Disney World released a proposal for the proposed project. Disney says the project will provide residents with a variety of affordable and achievable home options. “We plan to work with a developer to bring this initiative to life using the creativity and innovation for which Disney is known.” Capable of housing across the country, so plans to build more than 1,300 units are welcome news. “I am very excited that Walt Disney World is stepping up to help set the standard for corporate participation in this community by building workforce housing. Something we know for sure is a great need in this community,” said Jerry Demings, Mayor of Orange County. Work with other companies to do the same.The Orange County Task Force on Housing for All, the theme park company, has donated 20 acres of land to build up to 1,000 affordable housing units through its Housing for Tomorrow initiative, and Disney says its project is still in the stages Initial planning, and there’s no timeline for participation at the moment, but WESH 2 News has been told that this is a multi-year project, and more details about Disney’s affordable housing community will be released at a later time.

Louis CK's Grammy for his comedy album sparked a backlash on social media: NPR

See also Louis CK's Grammy for his comedy album sparked a backlash on social media: NPR

Step by step, Central Florida is trying to increase its inventory of affordable housing units.

On Wednesday, a major amusement park giant announced its plans to help.

Walt Disney World is bringing new, affordable housing units to southwest Orange County close to transportation, shops, and other residential areas.

“We are excited to share that we are setting aside 80 acres of our land for a new affordable housing development here in Central Florida,” said Jeff Fall, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

The project is located near the Flamingo Crossings retail, dining and theme park complex at Disney.

Walt Disney World has released a proposal for the proposed project.

Disney says the project will provide residents with a variety of affordable and achievable home options.

“We plan to work with a developer to bring this initiative to life using the creativity and innovation that Disney is known for,” Val said.

There is an acute shortage of affordable housing across the country, so plans to build more than 1,300 units are welcome news.

“I’m very excited that Walt Disney World is stepping up to help set the standard for corporate participation in this community by building housing for the workforce. This thing we know for sure is a great need in this community,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Demings is looking forward to working with other companies to do the same.

In fact, Universal Orlando had already stepped onto the plate.

In partnership with the Orange County Housing for All task force, the park company has donated 20 acres of land to build up to 1,000 affordable housing units through the Housing for Tomorrow initiative.

Disney says its project is still in the early planning stages.

There is no timeline to share it at the moment, but WESH 2 News has been told that this is a multi-year project.

More details about Disney’s affordable housing community will be released at a later time.