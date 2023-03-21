Dior is organizing a parade in India on March 30

Madrid – Renowned French fashion house Christian Dior will showcase its latest women’s collection for the upcoming Fall 2023 season in India during the much-awaited runway show. The French house will transfer all of its extraordinary “good sense” to the South Asian country, presenting pieces from this new fall collection on the catwalk, throughout a show that ends on March 30.

Last December 2022, then exclusively through the digital channel various, and all unusual photographs, a collection presented by the French fashion house, again signed by the Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, a letter of devotion to the peculiarities and peculiarities of Indian clothing and to its people, the color of its landscapes and the diversity of its rich culture. were revealed. Crystal finishes feature in a collection designed around deep yellow and pale blue tones created in collaboration with Bombay’s workshops and Chanakya School. As expected, the city chosen to host the parade is precisely the one with the support of the Maharashtra Government Tourism Directorate, an Indian state with Bombay as its capital, from an enviable position. It surrounds the monumental Gateway of India in Bombay.

“For Maria Grazia Chiuri, each collection is an opportunity to establish new connections between different crafts, ancestral traditions and the most exciting innovations,” they explain to us in a statement from Dior. It will be presented in Bombay on March 30. As we pointed out, “The creative director of Dior women’s lines has chosen India — and specifically the historic site of the Gateway of India in Mumbai — as an exciting destination for his journey of discovery.” “A tribute to the visionary spirit of Christian Dior and his successors”, particularly Marc Bohn and the symbols that sprung from that 1962 trip to the Asian country, “felt a deep admiration for this country”. A country in charge of taking over from previous places where the French house arrived and ended up at the hands of the creative director of its female lines, such as Seville (Spain), Seoul (South Korea) or Athens (Greece).