Dinosaurs started hot, then some got cold

Paleontologists have long argued with the question of dinosaur metabolism – whether it was hot, like modern birds and mammals, or similar to the slower metabolism of modern reptiles. To my surprise, the answer appears to be both.

“While we assumed that most dinosaurs were warm-blooded, there was no way to measure baseline metabolic capabilities,” said Jasmina Wiemann, a paleontologist at the California Institute of Technology. In the absence of dinosaurs available, she said, paleontologists grappling with questions about prehistoric metabolism — whether it was a warm-blooded or cold-blooded monster, for example — had to rely on indirect evidence, such as isotopic evidence. or growth rates of bone segments.

Now, Dr. Weiman and her colleagues have devised a new method for directly measuring the metabolic rate of extinct animals. their conclusions, Published Wednesday in Nature, asserted that many dinosaurs as well as their winged relatives, pterosaurs, were warm-blooded than their ancestors. But in a twist, the research also indicates that some herbivorous dinosaurs spent tens of millions of years developing a cold-blooded metabolism like that of modern and ancient reptiles.

The team analyzed more than 50 extinct and modern vertebrates from the collections of the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, including mammals, lizards, birds, and 11 different non-bird dinosaurs. Using laser spectroscopy, they identified a specific molecular marker of metabolic stress in both fossils and modern bone – an indicator that correlates directly with the amount of oxygen the animal breathes in. This, in turn, is a direct indication of the metabolism.