Digimon Survive finally secures a western release date

Update [Wed 20th Apr, 2022 16:30] It’s official! Digimon Survive will be released in the West just a day after the Japanese date, on July 29th. This update was shared on Bandai Namco’s YouTube account today, and was delivered by the game’s producer, Kazumasa Habu, who has also worked on Digimon Story: Cyber ​​Detective And follow it up, among many other Digimon games.

After years of falling through development hell, we’re glad to see that it’s finally making its way to consoles around the world this summer, and we’re even more glad we won’t have to wait long at all.

original article [Mon 18th Apr, 2022 13:50 BST] Digimon SurvivalHowever, it appears that the chronically delayed RPG from Bandai Namco has finally got a release date, with the game releasing (in Japan, at least) on July 28, 2022.

Hopefully this news will be the last hurdle to the match, after it was originally supposed to be Launched in 2019. was later Delayed to 2020Then Until 2021And Then Until 2022 – Cry. Like many developers, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have wreaked havoc on game production, with the game’s producer, Kazumasa Habu, being the direct source of the pandemic when it was originally announced that the game would be delayed until 2021.

The release date comes from a Japanese magazine, so the worldwide launch of Digimon Survive on the same date is currently on the air. Once Bandai Namco has definitively confirmed it, we’ll make sure to let you know.

Are you confident that Digimon Survive will actually release on July 28th? Will you pick it up? Please let us know with a comment.