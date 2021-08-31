Differences between India and Latin America

The number of deaths due to the virus in India is high 3:38

(CNN Espanol) – The corona virus killed more than 3 million people worldwide as of Tuesday and is currently India faces worst Govt-19 eruption According to statistics, the highest number of daily cases and the highest number of deaths were confirmed in the last week. University of Johns Hopkins.

However, the Govt-19 crisis is not unique to India, as Brazil is the third country with the highest number of confirmed cases and the second highest number of deaths after the United States; When Uruguay is the Latin American country with the highest mortality rate Reported last week.

How does the Govt-19 crisis in Latin America compare to that in India? Here are five statistics to better understand how a corona virus infection looks like Some Latin American countries Related to India according to statistics University of Johns Hopkins. The Latin American countries shown report the highest figures in the world.

Corona virus infection has been confirmed in India and Brazil

As of this Wednesday, more than 32 million Govt-19 cases have been reported in the United States, followed by India, with more than 17 million, and Brazil, with more than 14 million. However, experts fear that there may be a real situation of COVID-19 infections in India 30 times more, I.e. more than 500 million cases.

Health workers and scientists have warned that COVID-19 cases and related deaths have not been significantly reported for a variety of reasons, such as poor infrastructure, low human testing and error.

Brazil, with more daily and total deaths than India

Despite having the highest number of deaths in the United States at over 573,000 Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths And 17,019 deaths have been reported in the last seven days. As part of that, India is close to Brazil, with 18,634 deaths reported in the past week.

At the end of March, the Mexican government revealed that the death toll from Covit-19 was almost 60% higher than officially announced. The death toll in Mexico may be higher than in Brazil. Even something very similar can happen In India.

Mexico leads in death rate

As of April 28, Mexico had a mortality rate of 9.2% for every 100 patients infected with Govit-19, the second highest in the world after Yemen.

The Mortality rate Covid-19 is the mortality rate of confirmed cases. However, According to the World Health Organization (WHO) These figures may vary because it depends on the probability of detecting and reporting all deaths from the corona virus and the use of tests for their detection.

Above India are Brazil, Peru and Mexico

Despite the strong crisis in India, Latin American countries such as Brazil, Peru and Mexico report more deaths per 100,000 people than Asian countries. In Brazil, for example, deaths from the corona virus this year Surpasses those registered in 2020, And as of April 28, the country has recorded a total of 187.17 deaths per 100,000 people since the onset of the corona virus infection.

However, when it comes to deaths per 100,000 people, Brazil lags behind other countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy and Hungary, topping the list with a total of 276.19 deaths per 100,000 population.

Uruguay is going through difficult weeks due to the corona virus

Uruguay set a precedent for other Latin American countries in the fight against Govt-19, recording more than 1 million deaths last week, and As of November 2020, Increased corona virus infection curve.

Between March and April, Uruguay became the country with the highest weekly infection rate in the world, the country with the highest mortality rate in Latin America, and the tragic top 3 deaths in the world.

Clarification: This note updates data from Johns Hopkins University until April 28