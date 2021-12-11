Diego Maradona: Indian police have arrested a man who stole the watch of a former footballer

Indian police on Saturday said they have recovered a privately stolen watch Diego Maradona, And arrested a suspect who allegedly stole the material Dubai.

Police said he had been arrested Wajid Hussain After the man fled to India following alleged robberies in the northeastern state of Assam and in the Emirati city, he recovered the watch of the Swiss brand Hublot.

The 37-year-old has been working as a security guard at a law firm since 2016. Dubai Police explained that he had memories related to the Argentine star.

The piece, which cost about $ 26,500, had a photo of Argentina engraved on the bottom of the watch, with his signature and his number 10 shirt, the company added.

“Despite the many limited edition watches, it was customized for Maradona,” he said. AFP Shivsagar city police superintendent Rakesh Rushan, according to information received from the authorities Dubai.

Denies the allegations

Diego Maradona, One of the greatest footballers in history, died in November 2020 at the age of 60.

State officials Assam They said local police arrested the defendant after receiving a tip from his colleagues in Dubai.

Police said the detainee denied the charge and has since returned Assam She is due to treat her ailing father in August. (AFP)

