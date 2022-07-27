Diego Flores travels to represent our country in India • Diario Democracia

July 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Diego Flores travels to represent our country in India

Best Juninense Chess Master, Diego Flowers, Traveling today with a part of the team representing our country in the 44th Olympiad in Chennai, IndiaThat is the science sports competition The day after tomorrow is Thursday 28th and will last until Wednesday, August 10.

Seven-time Argentine champion June will join the full national team alongside Fernando Peralta, Federico Pérez Ponsa (reigning national champion), Leonardo Tristan and Leandro Griza after other key figures in the national science game resigned.

Among the women, meanwhile, chess players Marisa Zuriel, Anapaola Borda Rodas, María José Campos, Belén Sarquis and Guadalupe Besso will compete against the best players in the world.

Yesterday part of the chess players left Argentina, today Flores, with two members of the women’s team, left for Chennai, and last weekend, Diego was in our city, to visit his parents and friends, before the trip to India.

Let’s remember that a few weeks ago, Sandro Marego and Alan Pichot (N° 1 and 2 from Argentina), great masters and currently making the top 100 of the world rankings, resigned from the men’s team. Carolina Lujón and international master and current national women’s champion, Florencia Fernandez (Argentina’s No. 1 and 3, respectively) were disaffected from the Argentine Olympic team without any justification.

