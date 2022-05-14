Diddy supports Morgan, Elaine and Travis Scott and wants to abolish culture

Didi Hop on the newest train in pop culture… the train that cancels cancelation culture.

Diddy said, “As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he told Billboard.

This Mughal is producing and hosting the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, and is behind the org . decision to invite Travis Scott And Morgan Wallen to run out.

Didi continued… “So one of the things that I do directly is cancel canceling what has been cancelled. This is breaking news because people were not interested in canceling. But cancellation is a trend that has to stop.”



Diddy was insisting that Scott get on stage…” I said, “My brother Travis Scott should perform. “

He added… “Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [hurled the n-word] While he was talking to his son. People make mistakes. We are now moving forward with love and respect to everyone who has been hurt or affected. It is time for forgiveness.”

Wallen was canceled from several award shows last year after accidentincluding American Music AwardsHowever, sales of his music actually skyrocketed during that time.



As for Travis…he’s been out for months after Astroworld tragedyBut It’s back to performance And he will do it in front of 100,000 people this summer.