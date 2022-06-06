Diamond is the cornerstone of India-Israel relations World | The world

In his small office located in the Diamond Exchange district near Tel Aviv, Pravin Kukadia proudly presents his gemstones. The Diamonds They are a diplomatic and economic link between the country of jewelers, IndiaAnd the country where you live, Israel.

Using a pair of tweezers gently, he says the diamond cutter reveals a particularly rare pink stone. Since 1996, Pravin Kukadia He visited Israel several times as a buyer for the family business in Surat in western India, an important center for carving and polishing.

Also in 2003, the 56-year-old man, who specializes in the gem trade, moved to Israel with his wife and two children to improve his career because, according to him, the country “A key partner in the diamond industry” And is at the forefront of new innovations in the field.

Indian balance

According to Pravin KukadiaThe Israeli Diamond Exchange is home to about thirty Indian companies, making India the largest diamond polisher in the world and the most represented foreign country in the district.

Most Indian diamond families – about 80 people – live there “In the same buildings” Near the stock market Ramath GunIllustrates a city in the eastern suburbs of Tel Aviv. “We are one family”It says.

According to the Israeli Attorney for Immigration, Joshua BexIndian diamond cutters have a “special status” in Israel, which supports trade with India.

He says Israel makes it easier for Indian diamond cutters to get work permits.

“From 2018, they can work and live in Israel indefinitely and come to their families. Diamond cutters from other countries must renew their visa every two years.

Another notable fact is that the place is welcoming State Bank of India (SBI)The only foreign bank with two Israeli banks.

“Diamond trade with India rises to US $ 1,500 million a year” Says the head of the Israeli Stock Exchange Boaz Moldovsky. “We export coarse stones and mainly polished stones,” he said. Accurate.

According to him, “Diamond was one of the first products of the exchange between Israel and India in the early 1970s”⁇

Although India recognized Israel in 1950, it always expressed its support for the creation of a Palestinian state and refused to establish diplomatic relations with the Hebrew state until 1992.

Israeli Defense Minister Penny Kants He began his official visit to India on Thursday in the framework of the 30th anniversary of relations between the two countries and argued for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Big deals

Since coming to power in 2014 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)The formation of Hindu nationalism Narendra Modi, Have signed several major contracts. Israel mostly sells military hardware to India, valued at $ 1 billion a year.

The Israeli Innovation Commission points out that relations in the field of innovation and technology are getting closer. The two countries announced in October that the free trade agreement would be finalized by 2022.

In “Diamond Tower”One of the three buildings that make up the stock market complex Ramath Gun, Ranjith ParmachaAnother Indian diamond cutting machine welcomes this goodwill between the two countries.

The 72-year-old from Rajasthan in northern India was one of the first people to immigrate to Israel in 1979.

Since then, five of his six grandchildren have been born in Israel, says the Hebrew-speaking person. “Like being at home”.