Diablo Immortal launches on Android, iOS, and PC on June 2

We’ve already learned that Blizzard is working on a new entry in Diablo series designed for portable devices. Today, timed to coincide with Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2022 earnings report, the company announced that Immortal Diablo It’s coming out on Android and iOS on June 2 – and surprisingly, on PC too, in open beta.

According to the developers, Immortal Diablo It will have cross gameplay and cross progression with console and keyboard support on PC.

After set Diablo II: Lord of DestructionAnd Immortal Diablo It is a free to play MMORPG. The game will be available online only and, according to the development team, will introduce new characters, stories, and additional content as part of a “live, breathing, and constantly evolving experience.”

Players can pre-register before the June 2nd release date here.

Blizzard has recently had a plethora of information about new games and a long list of highly anticipated but constantly delayed titles. It’s working on a file world of cans mobile experience (With the earnings update announcing that it will release more details on that in the coming weeks) and a Brand new survival game. Elsewhere in the Blizzard ecosystem, Monitor 2 It will enter closed beta starting April 26, with internal testing starting Diablo IV Underway.