Earlier this week, Sega missed a show Announcing a promising-looking retro collection of Sonic Origins By listing a curious array of pre-order bonuses, downloadable content, and deluxe edition content.

“Character animations in the main menu” and “Camera controls on the main menu islands” are included as part of the Premium Fun Pack DLC or digital deluxe version of the game. The same is true of the game’s “challenging missions.”

The bonus listed simply as “Letterbox Background” is marked as available in either the Premium Fun Pack DLC or a separate Start Dash Pack DLC – free but only if you pre-order.

The fan brawl and general confusion about Sonic Oranges’ various choices drew criticism from fans — and overshadowed the rest of the announcement.

For reference, here’s a look at that graph again:

Now, shy publisher Devolver Digital is stepping in at its own pace – created as a “Helpful Pre-Order Guide to Trek to Yomi”, Next black and white samurai game.

Can you believe it, you’ll get the full game wherever you pre-order Trek to Yomi – and Devolver will even throw in the game’s “full credits at the end” for good measure.

Our Marketing Department has created a handy guide for pre-ordering From Trip to My Day. Please use it to navigate your way to purchase. pic.twitter.com/cN9f303FIZ devolverdigital April 20 2022

Eurogamer has reached out to Sega for comment on the various Origins releases – and asked if they’d change any of those releases in response to fan feedback.