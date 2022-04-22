April 22, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Devolver makes fun of Sonic Origins' weird DLC and pre-order bonuses

Devolver makes fun of Sonic Origins’ weird DLC and pre-order bonuses

Jack Kimmons April 22, 2022 2 min read

Earlier this week, Sega missed a show Announcing a promising-looking retro collection of Sonic Origins By listing a curious array of pre-order bonuses, downloadable content, and deluxe edition content.

“Character animations in the main menu” and “Camera controls on the main menu islands” are included as part of the Premium Fun Pack DLC or digital deluxe version of the game. The same is true of the game’s “challenging missions.”

The bonus listed simply as “Letterbox Background” is marked as available in either the Premium Fun Pack DLC or a separate Start Dash Pack DLC – free but only if you pre-order.

The fan brawl and general confusion about Sonic Oranges’ various choices drew criticism from fans — and overshadowed the rest of the announcement.

For reference, here’s a look at that graph again:


Now, shy publisher Devolver Digital is stepping in at its own pace – created as a “Helpful Pre-Order Guide to Trek to Yomi”, Next black and white samurai game.

Can you believe it, you’ll get the full game wherever you pre-order Trek to Yomi – and Devolver will even throw in the game’s “full credits at the end” for good measure.

Eurogamer has reached out to Sega for comment on the various Origins releases – and asked if they’d change any of those releases in response to fan feedback.

See also  There is a tricky wall in the Elden Ring that requires 50 hits • Eurogamer.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Three Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games added to switch the expansion pack online

April 22, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Asus drops two OLED Zenbooks and a new logo

April 22, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Apple asked to pay the man $1,000 for not selling an iPhone charger

April 21, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Devolver makes fun of Sonic Origins’ weird DLC and pre-order bonuses

April 22, 2022 Jack Kimmons
6 min read

Solomon Islands-China security deal: Why Australia and the US care so much

April 22, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Christie’s laser projection to celebrate India’s independence

April 22, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Elon Musk secures $46.5 billion to fund a potentially hostile Twitter bid | Twitter

April 22, 2022 Iris Pearce