Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner split amid potential rift between Deandre Ayton Suns

Devin Booker has a week.

The Phoenix Suns star, 25, put on a brave face on Wednesday at JaVale McGee’s Juglife Juglife charity softball game amid reports that… He and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner26, separated after two years of dating.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Suns big man, Deandre Ayton, is distancing himself from the team after dismal contract talks and a disappointing season end. The Suns’ holiday season kicked off in May after losing a Game 7 Blast to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Kendall Jenner was first linked to Devin Booker in April 2020. Getty Images

Eaton – a restricted free agent – did not show up at McGee’s Thursday charity softball game that featured most of his teammates, including Chris Paul, Michael Bridges and Tori Craig.

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, co-owner of The Suns, took part in a charity softball game, along with Cardinals wide receiver Deandry Hopkins, who was a hit at Chase Field in Phoenix.

A flyer announcing the event in May initially featured Eaton in the softball lineup. However, he was removed and replaced by Suns goalkeeper Cameron Payne in updated flyer Shortly thereafter.

Just prior to the release of the flyer, Ayton was put off the bench by Phoenix coach Monty Williams in the second half of the Suns’ semifinal loss to the Mavericks Series. Ayton, which is part of The Big Three Sunsalong with Booker and Paul, they played only 17 minutes.

Williams To reporters, “It’s me.” When asked about Ayton’s minutes after the match. Ayton, who had five points and four rebounds in his last game of the season, did not speak to reporters after the loss.

According to a number of reports at the time, Eaton and Williams verbally quarrel on the sidelines And she had to be fired by the Suns coaches. The situation was not captured by broadcast cameras.

Ayton, who was the Suns’ first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, currently has a $31.5 million cap. He was not satisfied with his contract last October When he paid for a maximum five-year deal worth $172.5 million. Phoenix was ultimately not ready to make this offer.

Ayton has been a major component of the Suns’ success over the past few seasons, helping lead the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.