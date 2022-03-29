Devilate Dune Sound Bar with 17 Speakers and a Rollerball

picture : Deviate

Deviate Tuesday announced its first all-in-one TV soundbar – Unique design ensures optimum sound quality no matter where it is installed.

The Devialet Dione promises to free users from having to set up satellite speakers around the room or trying to hide a dedicated woofer by utilizing eight neodymium subwoofers and nine full-range tweeters squeezed into the relatively slim 3-inch tweeter long file. me It is designed to be installed under a TV and project sound from the front of the room to the back.

Deviate It may not be a household name, but it is I managed to get hardcore approval Audio lovers for the past 15 years with pricey speakers And the headphones This boast Great high fidelity sound .

Like wireless speakers and headphones from Devialet, the new Dione doesn’t come cheap. Those looking to pre-order today (or buy one from a Devialet dealer in person in April) can expect to spend just over $2,600 (£1,990). That’s nearly $1000 more expensive than Premium Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, which in itself was an expensive option in November. but how We liked the company’s previous offersit might be worth the waste.

Dione offers many other features that promise par excellence Immersive audio experience. A feature called SPACE upscales any content to Devialet Dione 5.1.2 audio channels creating an encapsulated spatial effect, while Advanced Dimension Experience, or ADE, is “a new digital signal processing technology, that uses beamforming to enhance 3D immersion and The company said in a press release.

Stare at the orb for a long time and it will stare straight at you. picture : Deviate

Anyone who has tested a true surround speaker setup vs. All-in-one loudspeaker knows that, While these alternatives do an impressive job of tricking the brain into hearing the sounds around it, the experience isn’t equal . F or many users can be good enough, Especially since the installation of Devialet Dion is Easy. He. She No cables required Hidden throughout the room, or directed through walls. Dione can either be located in an entertainment center under a wall-mounted TV, or installed directly on the same wall. outstanding ball in its center Rotates to direct sound differently directione while a built-in gyroscope allows the sound bar to automatically detect its position and optimize its output using the aforementioned ADE beamforming technology.

using a mobile app, Devialet Dione can be calibrated to any room size, and it offers four different listening modes depending on the content being consumed. Movie and Location modes deliver stereo-to-surround audio conversions, Audio enhances the clarity of sounds when watching newscasts or listening to podcasts, and Music Mode disables all customization effects for a true stereo listening experience. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1 eARC with CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), optical link and Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, wi-fi UPnP, Bluetooth 5.0.