Detroit Become Human gets an occasional manga

Everyone says hello to the perverted idol, Rina. picture : Quantic Dream / Sony / Kadokawa

Quantic Dream’s 2018 action-adventure and sci-fi game, Detroit: Be human You get the occasional manga.

Detroit: Be the Tokyo Human Stories Written (under the supervision of Quantic Dream) by Sarwatari Kazami and illustrated by Moto Sumida, according to Dengeki Online.

In contrast to the “anti-android forces in the US” that we see in the game, Japanese androids are seen as a positive direction for the country’s future – especially the popular android idol and main character in the manga, Rina, according to Famitsu. However, just like its primary source, unrest is starting to emerge as citizens grow increasingly angry at being replaced by robots in the workforce. This in turn leads to the Android revolution in Japan.

“Detroit: Be human It’s one of my favorite games I’ve ever played, “Sumida He said in a tweet. “I am happy to participate [in] this is. that’s hilarious [will] To be a story about the state of androids in Japan while the story continues in Detroit. I hope you enjoy this.”

It shouldn’t be so surprising Detroit: Be human It gets its own manga due to how well the game does in Japan. according to jimatsuAnd the Detroit: Be human 7,043 units sold on PlayStation 4, ranked #1 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild And the Super Mario Odyssey sales. Detroit: Be human until Too much sold out Heavy rainPlayStation 3 sales for life During the first few days of its release in Japan.

Despite the critical success of the game in both Japan and weAnd the Detroit: Be humanHis lasting legacy is largely driven by his criticism The similarity of the fist to slavery and racism in America. While the game manager David Cage said Kotaku after, after DetroitE3 2017 showed that he was making a game about androids without an explicit political message drawn from real world politics, The end result was just the opposite. This obviously hasn’t stopped players from finding the game’s dark references to the civil rights movement in the US and the hidden symbol of racism. unintentionally hilarious And the inappropriate to play through.

And for those wondering why the very obvious title “Tokyo: Be Human” wasn’t chosen, that name was actually in use four years ago in the Japanese promotional video for the nine-minute live game. Shame it.

The android idol hypothesis leads to a revolution in robotics in Detroit: Be human The universe looks beautiful on money. The concept has worked before with similar stories like Fifi: The Song of the Eye of FluoriteIt is hard not to find the enthusiasm of her artist likable. My only gripe is that Quantic Dream does not license the manga series following the adventures of Hank, the millennial detective, and his friend Connor. Hell, he could even have ventured into being a boys love Manga… but I’m thinking out loud.

Detroit: Be the Tokyo Human Stories It is expected to be released on July 22 in Japan and will be available for purchase at comic bridge.