Describes why Indian students in Ukraine left the country

Hundreds Students Indians, Arabs and many African countries are fleeing the war caused by the Russian invasion and leaving Ukraine via Romania.

Vijay Singh, a 25-year-old Indian student, told Efe that “in the last few hours we could hear a bomb blast at the city airport, where sirens started ringing.”

Singh is studying medicine in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, whose airport and fuel depots were destroyed on Thursday. Russian missiles.

After heading to Romania at the Crete Border Crossing, Singh waits at the The Frontier Hotel with hundreds of roommates studying in various Ukrainian cities, with 31 rooms to stay. Free for refugees.

One of them, Yashwini, 21, a medical student in Ternopil, western Ukraine, said: “We were finally able to get out of the 18-seater minibus, and we are waiting for the Indian embassy to take us home.”

According to these students, their African and Arab classmates travel by bus to the Roman border.

Protected from the cold by the shawl, Monica, 21, a medical student in Ivano-Frankivsk, New Delhi, says she got off the bus and walked five kilometers to avoid a line of vehicles forming on the Romanian side. Of the border.

“The situation in the city was dramatic; I want to finish my studies again and do it in independent Ukraine,” the young woman told Efe.

Although Romania usually requires visas from Indian citizens, Bucharest allows them to enter the country without this document so that the Indian Embassy can take care of deporting them.

All the students interviewed are celebrating Out of danger They also express sadness and anger at seeing their careers and livelihoods disrupted by the invasion.

“It has disrupted our studies and many of us will incur unaffordable expenses,” said one of them as he waited for his diplomatic bus to take him to Bucharest Airport.

Two hours later, another group of Indian students arriving in buses and private taxis described the chaos unleashed by the Russian bombing in Ivano-Frankivsk.

“People ran to the grocery store and stood in line with the cashiers,” said one of them, who declined to give his name.

The difficulties for foreign students were even greater than for Ukrainians because many stores did not accept their foreign credit cards.

They hope that these students will return to their studies as soon as possible, and regret that the war declared by Russia has disrupted their lives in Ukraine.

“It was a quiet and welcoming place, and there was no reason for it to happen,” says one young woman.

Due to its low cost and comparative quality of its universities, Ukraine a Popular destination Specializes in medicine, especially among students from African and Asian countries.

KGE

Disgusting