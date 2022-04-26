Derek Carr on Report That Raiders, Packers Discuss Darren Waller Trade: ‘lol no chance’

With the fireworks still going on, logic suggests another big deal could go down in the days leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the last season, it was the first day of the draft when Aaron Rodgers reports discontent It started spinning and didn’t dissipate for months.

So expect a flurry of reports and rumors as we get closer to Commissioner Roger Goodell who has officially announced the Jacksonville Jaguars around the clock.

Some reports will have legs. Others will be quickly crushed.

At the dawn of draft week, we already have one report making fun of the outstanding quarterback.

Aaron Nagler, longtime Green Bay Packers writer and co-founder of Cheesehead TV, I mentioned that the packages are targeting The Las Vegas Raiders end of Darren Waller’s court of commerce, the two sides engaged in talks.

Nagler reports come next Jeff Howe from The Athletic It was reported in early April that the Packers and Raiders had discussed an unnamed player as a potential addition to Davante Adams’ trade. However, the parties recognized that the rules do not allow another player to participate in a transaction for a player holding the franchise mark. It turns out that Waller is the player discussed.