Denver Nuggets DeMarcus Cousins ​​kicked out after two quick technical fouls

San Francisco — Cousins ​​of DeMarcusHis first playoff against his old team, the Golden State Warriors, ended abruptly when he was sent off in the final quarter of Saturday night.

Cousins, the Denver Nuggets Support Center, left Game One with 10:28 whistle remaining for two consecutive technical fouls.

His cousins ​​looked surprised after his first technical whistle and appeared to be arguing with an official when he equalized for the second time and was automatically sent off.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he wasn’t sure why the Cousins ​​were called in for the techs.

“It happened right in front of me,” Malone said. “I’ve never seen or heard DeMarcus do anything from my point of view that would have required a [first] Technical error to be called. And the one that followed, I think, Scott Foster said he said a few select words that justify the second technical blunder. Again, I haven’t seen or heard anything about that first technique. That’s something we can look at and maybe talk to the league about because from my point of view it doesn’t seem justified.”

Nuggets guard added Will Barton: “DeMarcus just has to be aware. He knows his reputation and knows that the slightest thing will give him a technical fault. We have to talk to him and make him understand we can’t have that. We just can’t give them any extra points.”

Cousins ​​left with seven points, two cartoons, two assists and one block in 10 minutes. The Warriors won 123-107 to lead 1–0 in the series.

A 12-year veteran, Cousins ​​is on his first post-season with Nuggets. He played with the Warriors during the 2018-19 season.