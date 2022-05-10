Denver Broncos play Los Angeles Rams as part of the NFL trio on Christmas Day

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Los Angeles Rams, the Super Bowl champions, will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day.

The Week 16 game will be broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon at 4:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second game of the Christmas Trio that the NFL announced last month.

The game will put Los Angeles against a long-time rival Russell Wilson, who played 20 games against the Rams as a quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson traded with Denver in a huge deal in March.



1 related

This will be the third year in a row that the NFL has played at Christmas.

Last year, the Packers’ Christmas Day win over the Browns averaged 28.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the third most-watched game of the 2021 regular season. The Colts’ average win over the Cardinals averaged 12.6 million on the NFL Network, It is the second highest watched game in the history of the network.

For Week 16 of this upcoming season, league matches will take place on Thursday evening, December 22nd. Eleven games will be played on Saturday, December 24, including a night game on the NFL Network. After the Christmas Trilogy, the week will conclude with a Monday Night Contest on December 26.

There were 24 NFL games played on Christmas Day, including two post-season games in 1971. The most famous game on December 25 remains Miami’s 27-24 win over Kansas City in double overtime In the AFC Division Tour that year.

The full regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, but the NFL has already announced several matches, including Monday Night 2’s Week 2 head-to-head football and the 2022 international league matches.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.