Denise Richards Defends Her 18-Year-Old Daughter’s Fans, Despite Sheen’s Criticism

Denise Richards Supports her 18-year-old daughter, SamiThe decision to join OnlyFans despite the grumblings of Sami’s father, Charlie Sheen.

Long after Friday, Richards said, “I wish my 18-year-old daughter had confidence. I also can’t be a judge of her choices. I’ve done Wild Things & Playboy, frankly he shouldn’t be her dad either. Ignore the negativity at her age?It took me many years and I still struggle sometimes.

The statement comes on the heels of much hate directed at both Sammy and Denise, with many saying she was too young to create the account in the first place.

One of the people criticizing, was Sami’s father… Charlie Sheen told Page OF Six this week, “I don’t condone this, but since I’m unable to stop it, I’ve urged her to keep it stylish, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

However, Dennis’ statement continues, “Is it too bad to control and invest too? I’m sorry, but if I could have money at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Maybe I should open my own account..”