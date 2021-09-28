Demand for the fastest growing space in India on par with apartment buildings: Survey – EzAnime.net

Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Lucknow saw the highest demand. In terms of maximum distribution, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Pune topped the list.

India’s appetite for parcels has grown at a rapid pace, resulting in a significant increase in demand, which is on par with apartment buildings today, according to a recent Magic Brix consumer survey.

According to the survey: ‘What kind of property do you plan to buy in 2021?’ – Apartments with 36% respondents with 36% respondents were the most preferred option, while parcels emerged as the second preferred property with 34% votes. About 20% of those surveyed voted for independent homes and 10% for villas.

Covid’s post-consumer trends in Magic Bricks suggest that demand for parcels has increased as home buyers are looking for more space to meet the growing needs of the home office. Residential markets with large infrastructure projects such as metro, airport, highways and rail connectivity are experiencing high demand for parcels. Demand for Magic Bricks Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Lucknow are in high demand. In terms of maximum distribution, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Pune topped the list.

In terms of locations, demand has increased at Yamuna Expressway (Greater Noida), Visvesvaraya Layout (Bangalore), Sultanpur Road (Lucknow), Mogila (Hyderabad) and Shamshabad (Hyderabad). Shadnagar (Hyderabad), Yamuna Expressway (Greater Noida), Devanahalli (Bangalore), Sultanpur Road (Lucknow) and Sankaretti (Hyderabad) are the major distributors.

Commenting on the trend, Magic Bricks CEO Sudhir Bai said: “Over the past 12 months, the demand for large configuration homes has increased as home buyers now want to buy or upgrade homes. Superior configuration. As the work from home (WFH) policies continue. We found that most of the demand for parcels ranged from 900 square feet to 1800 square feet.

“Property seekers today seek reliability when looking for land, and more than 30% of the supply on our platform is recognized by local authorities, ensuring a sense of security for our customers. Our parcel type provides exclusive access to reliable information and allows buyers to make informed and informed investment decisions. He added.

Magic Bricks claims the largest collection of authorized parcels on more than 65 major routes in the residential markets of Delhi NCR, Mumbai and MMR, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai and Kolkata. Corridors have been carefully selected based on connectivity, economic development and social infrastructure, with availability and significant growth potential.

The Magic Bricks research team has conducted a detailed investigation of 100 investment hotspots in 65 major brokers. For each of these hotspots, development drivers and pros / cons are clearly listed to help buyers make informed decisions. Rare parcel inventors provided reliable information and the latest updates, which helped to conduct an in-depth investigation and make a wise decision, creating a seamless experience that reduced parcel search from months to minutes.

