April 28, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Dell's new-look XPS 13 Plus is now available starting at $1,299

Dell’s new-look XPS 13 Plus is now available starting at $1,299

Jack Kimmons April 28, 2022 2 min read

Dell announces the XPS 13 Plus is bold It debuted at CES 2022 Now available for purchase. It starts at $1,299, and while Dell hasn’t spelled out exact specs for this configuration, you’ll likely get the lowest specs listed on the spec sheet the company shares. This includes a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 16:10 display with an aspect ratio of 500 nits, Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1240P processor (28W, 12-core, 4.4GHz boost), 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 5200MHz and 256GB SSD.

Each model includes a 60W USB-C AC adapter and features two Thunderbolt 4 ports (but no headphone jack), a Windows Hello 720p webcam, plus a fingerprint reader built into the power button.

As we noted back at CES, this new version of the XPS 13 has a more futuristic design than the standard Dell model. The most notable differences include the row of backlit Touch Bar-like function keys, as well as the keyboard, which fits into the chassis. Finally, there’s the new trackpad that’s invisible to the eye but takes up just as much (if not a bit bigger) real estate in the middle of the glass-encased wrist rest. Rather than actually clicking, trackpad hardware simulates a click with haptic feedback, like recent Apple laptops.

It sure looks nice, but we’ll have to see in the full review if the new keyboard and trackpad are really fun to use.
Del

While Dell hasn’t shared pricing information for other configurations, you’ll be able to upgrade the XPS 13 Plus at the time of purchase with a 1080p touchscreen (non-touch by default) or a 4K touchscreen. A better display option is a 3.5K (3456 x 2160) Gorilla Glass-coated OLED touchscreen with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

In terms of processing power, Dell can go for a 12th generation Intel Core i7-1280P with 14 cores, plus up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Oh, and one last thing: There will be an upgraded version of the XPS 13 Plus that will ship with Ubuntu 20.04, and will cost $1,249.99.

We look forward to testing the XPS 13 Plus soon. As my colleague Monica Chen wrote, In its hands-on experience in January, we’re cautiously optimistic that all of these aesthetic changes won’t stand in the way of it being a good machine. But stay tuned for the full review to find out.

See also  Allegedly, early photos of New Starfield have been leaked online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Sony is building a game preservation team

April 28, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

Apple Self-Service Repair Now Available

April 27, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

This horizontal mouse concept claims to be ergonomic – we’re not quite sure

April 27, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Dell’s new-look XPS 13 Plus is now available starting at $1,299

April 28, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

Macron dodges tomatoes in post-election round | France

April 28, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

The Open Source Encyclopedia brings together 10,000 years of Indian art history

April 28, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Ford’s profits took a huge hit from Rivian. Wall Street is happy anyway.

April 28, 2022 Iris Pearce