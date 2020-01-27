Post Name – Head Constable Examination Name-Delhi Police Examination,2020 Category Wise Vacancy Details-: Gen – 223 Posts EWS – 65 Posts OBC – 153 Posts SC – 126 Posts ST – 82 Posts Pay Scale- Rs.25,500/–Rs.81,100/-(Pay Matrix Level-4) Educational Qualification-Candidates who have completed their Intermediate (Class 12th) level of Examination from any recognized board will be eligible for this recruitment Physical Details -: (1) Height-: All Applicants-165 cms(Male), 157 cms(Female) For Gorakha Regiments & Other Hilly Area Applicants-170cms(Male), 162 cms(Female) (2) Chest-: All Applicants -78-82 cm (Male) For Gorakha Regiments & Other Hilly Area Applicants-82-87cm(Male) Physical Endurance Test Parameters-: 1600 Meters Race-In 07 Minutes(Male), In 05 Minutes(Female) Long Jump-12 ½ Feet(Male),09 Feet(Female) High Jump-3 ½ Feet(Male),3 Feet (Female) Medical Standards -: Vision – 6/12(With/Without Glasses) How to Apply for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Delhi Police before 27/January/2020. Requisites of Online Application( Scanned)-: Photograph Signature Mode of Selection for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -: Online /Offline Examination Physical Endurance Test Medical Test