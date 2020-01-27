Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Head Constable
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 28-December-2019 (Tentative)
• Last Date – 27-January-2020
• Exam Date – will be notified soon
|• General/ Gen/OBC – Rs.100 /-
• SC/ST – Exempted
• PWD/Ex-Serviceman – Exempted
Payment Will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/SBI Challan
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|Delhi
|(As on 01/July/2019)
Minimum –18 Years
Maximum – 27 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
SC/ST – 32 Years
OBC – 30 Years
|Number of posts – 649 post
|
Vacancy Details for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Online Form 2020
|Post Name – Head Constable
Examination Name-Delhi Police Examination,2020
Category Wise Vacancy Details-:
Gen – 223 Posts
EWS – 65 Posts
OBC – 153 Posts
SC – 126 Posts
ST – 82 Posts
Pay Scale- Rs.25,500/–Rs.81,100/-(Pay Matrix Level-4)
Educational Qualification-Candidates who have completed their Intermediate (Class 12th) level of Examination from any recognized board will be eligible for this recruitment
Physical Details-:
(1) Height-:
All Applicants-165 cms(Male), 157 cms(Female)
For Gorakha Regiments & Other Hilly Area Applicants-170cms(Male), 162 cms(Female)
(2) Chest-:
All Applicants -78-82 cm (Male)
For Gorakha Regiments & Other Hilly Area Applicants-82-87cm(Male)
Physical Endurance Test Parameters-:
1600 Meters Race-In 07 Minutes(Male), In 05 Minutes(Female)
Long Jump-12 ½ Feet(Male),09 Feet(Female)
High Jump-3 ½ Feet(Male),3 Feet (Female)
Medical Standards-:
Vision – 6/12(With/Without Glasses)
How to Apply for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Delhi Police before 27/January/2020.
Requisites of Online Application( Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Mode of Selection for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Selection will be based on -:
Online /Offline Examination
Physical Endurance Test
Medical Test
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here