Defence Jobs

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment

3 days ago
0 165 1 minute read

Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2020

Post Name – Head Constable

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 28-December-2019 (Tentative)

• Last Date – 27-January-2020

• Exam Date – will be notified soon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • General/ Gen/OBC – Rs.100 /-

SC/ST – Exempted

PWD/Ex-Serviceman – Exempted

Payment Will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/SBI Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
Delhi

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/July/2019)

Minimum –18 Years

Maximum – 27 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 32 Years

OBC – 30 Years

 
Number of posts – 649 post

 

 

Vacancy Details for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Online Form 2020
Post Name  – Head Constable

Examination Name-Delhi Police Examination,2020

Category Wise Vacancy Details-:

Gen – 223 Posts

EWS – 65 Posts

OBC – 153 Posts

SC – 126 Posts

ST – 82 Posts

Pay Scale- Rs.25,500/–Rs.81,100/-(Pay Matrix Level-4)

Educational Qualification-Candidates who have completed their Intermediate (Class 12th) level of Examination from any recognized board   will be eligible for this recruitment

Physical Details-:

(1) Height-:

All Applicants-165 cms(Male), 157 cms(Female)

For Gorakha Regiments & Other Hilly Area Applicants-170cms(Male), 162 cms(Female)

(2) Chest-:

All Applicants -78-82 cm (Male)

For Gorakha Regiments & Other Hilly Area Applicants-82-87cm(Male)

Physical Endurance Test Parameters-:

1600 Meters Race-In 07 Minutes(Male), In 05 Minutes(Female)

Long Jump-12 ½ Feet(Male),09 Feet(Female)

High Jump-3 ½ Feet(Male),3 Feet (Female)

Medical Standards-:

Vision – 6/12(With/Without Glasses)

How to Apply for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Online Form 2020 – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Delhi Police before 27/January/2020.

Requisites of Online Application( Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Mode of Selection for Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment Online Form  2020 – Selection will be based on -:

Online /Offline Examination

Physical Endurance Test

Medical Test

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Railway ER Apprentice Recruitment

Railway ER Apprentice Recruitment

4 hours ago
Photo of West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment

5 hours ago
Photo of Indian Army JAG Online Form

Indian Army JAG Online Form

3 days ago
Photo of India Post GDS Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button