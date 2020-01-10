Delhi Forest Dept Online Recruitment 2020

Pay Scale –

Forest Ranger – Rs.35,400- 1,12,400

Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard – Rs. 5200 -20200 with GP of 2000/-

Game Watcher – Rs. 18000- 56900 as per 7th CPC

Educational Qualification –

Forest Ranger – Candidates having Degree (Science/ Engg) from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.

Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard – Candidates who have passed their Class 12th level of Examination from recognized Board will be considered for this recruitment.

Game Watcher – Candidates who have passed their Class 10th level of Examination from recognized Board will be considered for this recruitment.

NOTE : For More Vacancy Details, refers to the Official Notification

Required Documents List (To be attached) -:

High School Marksheet

ITI Consolidated Marksheet

Aadhar Card

Caste Certificate(If required)

PH Certificate(if required)

How to Apply – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Delhi Forest Dept before 13/February/2020.

Mode of Selection – Selection will be based on Pre Exam (Written Exam), Mains Exam & interview.