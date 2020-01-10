Delhi Forest Dept Online Recruitment 2020
(Department of Forest & Wildlife, Delhi)
Post Name – Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 14-January-2020
• Last Date – 13-February-2020
Tentative dates of computer based online test: 12 / 13-March-2020
|• Gen/OBC – Rs. 100/-
• SC/ST/PH/Women – Exempted
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All India
|(As on 30/March/2020)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 27 Years
Age Relaxation – As per Rules-
|Number of posts – 226 Posts
|
Vacancy Details for Delhi Forest Dept Recruitment 2020
|Post Name – Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher
Pay Scale –
Forest Ranger – Rs.35,400- 1,12,400
Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard – Rs. 5200 -20200 with GP of 2000/-
Game Watcher – Rs. 18000- 56900 as per 7th CPC
Educational Qualification –
Forest Ranger – Candidates having Degree (Science/ Engg) from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.
Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard – Candidates who have passed their Class 12th level of Examination from recognized Board will be considered for this recruitment.
Game Watcher – Candidates who have passed their Class 10th level of Examination from recognized Board will be considered for this recruitment.
NOTE : For More Vacancy Details, refers to the Official Notification
Required Documents List (To be attached) -:
High School Marksheet
ITI Consolidated Marksheet
Aadhar Card
Caste Certificate(If required)
PH Certificate(if required)
How to Apply – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Delhi Forest Dept before 13/February/2020.
Mode of Selection – Selection will be based on Pre Exam (Written Exam), Mains Exam & interview.
|Important Links
|
Apply
|
Link Activate On 14 Feb 2020
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here
Checkout More Jobs: