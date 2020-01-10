Government Jobs

Delhi Forest Dept Online Recruitment 2020

(Department of Forest & Wildlife, Delhi)

Post Name – Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 14-January-2020

• Last Date – 13-February-2020

Tentative dates of computer based online test: 12 / 13-March-2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • Gen/OBC – Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PH/Women – Exempted

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All India

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 30/March/2020)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 27 Years

Age Relaxation – As per Rules-

 

 

 

 
Number of posts – 226 Posts

 

 

Vacancy Details for Delhi Forest Dept Recruitment 2020
Post Name – Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher

Pay Scale 

Forest Ranger – Rs.35,400- 1,12,400

Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard – Rs. 5200 -20200 with GP of 2000/-

Game Watcher – Rs. 18000- 56900 as per 7th CPC

Educational Qualification –

Forest Ranger – Candidates having Degree (Science/ Engg) from recognized university/college will be considered for this post.

Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard – Candidates who have passed their Class 12th level of Examination from recognized Board will be considered for this recruitment.

Game Watcher – Candidates who have passed their Class 10th level of Examination from recognized Board will be considered for this recruitment.

NOTE : For More Vacancy Details, refers to the Official Notification

Required Documents List (To be attached) -:

High School Marksheet

ITI Consolidated Marksheet

Aadhar Card

Caste Certificate(If required)

PH Certificate(if required)

How to Apply – Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the Delhi Forest Dept before 13/February/2020.

Mode of Selection – Selection will be based on Pre Exam (Written Exam), Mains Exam & interview.

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Link Activate On 14 Feb 2020

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here

