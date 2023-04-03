April 4, 2023

Deal alert: The Samsung 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB is down to $143.99

April 4, 2023

today, Samsung.com It has the best price on the very flagship SSD. Recently, the Samsung 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe 2TB Solid State Drive dropped to just $179.99. That’s already a $100 price drop from the $280 MSRP. However, there is now an additional 20% off coupon code SSD990LCS It brings the price down further to $143.99. Considering the fact that the price of this SSD was $280 as of the beginning of March, that’s quite a price drop over a mainstream SSD for a short period of time.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB PS5 SSD for $143.99

Use code: SSD990LCS

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD (up to 7450 megabytes per second)

Use promo code “SSD990LCS”

49% off $279.99

The Samsung 990 Pro was released in November of 2022 and is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs on the market, if not the fastest. Samsung claims that the performance is improved by 50% per watt compared to its predecessor, the Samsung 980 Pro. It boasts an impressive sequential speeds of 7450MB/s read and 6900MB/s read and random speeds of 1400K/1550K IOPS. Unlike most other SSDs, the components are manufactured in-house. The 990 Pro uses the new Samsung Pascal microcontroller and seventh generation TLC NAND flash chips.

There are a few top-tier SSDs that outperform the rest in terms of performance. that’s it WD Black SN850Xthe SK Hynix P41 Platinumand the Seagate Vericuda 530And now, the Samsung 990 Pro. Although the Samsung 990 is the latest and fastest, the performance gap between these top contenders is relatively small. It all comes down to the price. At its current price point, the 990 Pro is not only the fastest, but also the most affordable. Basically, this deal makes choosing yours a no-brainer.

See also  Microsoft is improving Outlook for the M1 and M2 Mac, and is teasing a "peek" feature in the menu bar

Is Samsung 990 Pro compatible with PS5?

The Samsung 990 Pro is an excellent SSD for your PS5. From a pure performance perspective, it’s overkill; The PS5’s stock SSD will be the limiting factor. You’ll want a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 solid-state drive with a rated read speed of 5,500MB/s to match the PS5’s internal drive and the 990 Pro is much faster. However, at the current price point, this SSD is cheaper than many of the slower options, so you might as well get it anyway.

Note, however, that Sony recommends a heatsink attached to your SSD. The 990 Pro does not include a heatsink. Mind you, there’s a 990 Pro with Pre-installed heatsink, but it costs $309.99. Better just buy your own heatsink (We recommend this for $10) and install it yourself. its very easy.

For more deals, take a look at our daily deals of the day.

